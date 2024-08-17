NEPC India Ltd Summary

Incorporated as Natural Energy Processing Company Pvt Ltd, in Mar.89, NEPC-India Ltd (formerly known as NEPC-Micon Ltd.) was later converted into a public limited company. The company commenced commercial operations in Sep.91. It set up a 20-MW wind farm part financed by a rights issue in Sep.92. In Apr.94, it again went public to part-finance projects for air-taxi operations, etc.NEPC-Micon has developed an indigenous new gear-box type water pumping wind mill. It manufactures wind turbine generators (WTGs) and wind-driven pumps (WDPs), and installs them on a turnkey basis, according to the requirements of the customers. It also undertakes maintenance as part of its after-sales service. Having created a market for WTGs in the private sector, it has installed these for a number of clients in the corporate sector too. The company has commissioned over 1200 wind turbines of various capacities (between 225 kW and 600 kW), to suit various wind conditions. The companys airline division operates in the southern, western and north-eastern region with a strong presence in the feeder routes. NEPC has been awarded the ISO 9002 certification by Det Norske Veritas, the Netherlands. In 1995-96, the company diversified into solar power, another non-conventional energy source. It has already set up its pilot solar power plant in Tamilnadu. It proposes to introduce grid-connected solar power for which it has tied up with Omenian Power Corporation, US, for the technology. In 1996-97, it commissioned its 100 KW grid connected solar power plant.During 1998-99, the Company stopped its scheduled airline business and is now focusing on its core business activity i.e. Wind Power Generation by WTG.It has installed 52 machines in 2000-01 as the company is exploiting market for wind energy.