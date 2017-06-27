iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NEPC India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.4
(0%)
Jun 27, 2017|10:20:22 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NEPC India Ltd

NEPC India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.01

0.3

1.11

1

Depreciation

0

0

-0.37

-0.66

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.28

1.19

28.83

-163.79

Other operating items

Operating

-0.27

1.49

29.57

-163.44

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0.52

Free cash flow

-0.27

1.49

29.57

-162.92

Equity raised

-58.46

-58.8

-61.03

-63.04

Investing

0

-1.6

0

1.6

Financing

323.22

323.72

322.47

321.84

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

264.48

264.81

291

97.46

NEPC India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR NEPC India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.