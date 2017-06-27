NEPC India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.01
0.3
1.11
1
Depreciation
0
0
-0.37
-0.66
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.28
1.19
28.83
-163.79
Other operating items
Operating
-0.27
1.49
29.57
-163.44
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.52
Free cash flow
-0.27
1.49
29.57
-162.92
Equity raised
-58.46
-58.8
-61.03
-63.04
Investing
0
-1.6
0
1.6
Financing
323.22
323.72
322.47
321.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
264.48
264.81
291
97.46
