NEPC India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.4
(0%)
Jun 27, 2017|10:20:22 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR NEPC India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.59

1.22

6.52

0.71

yoy growth (%)

-51.55

-81.22

815.09

297.87

Raw materials

0

-0.87

-4

-0.61

As % of sales

0

71.75

61.4

85.61

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.22

-0.32

-0.28

As % of sales

39.27

18.67

4.95

39.83

Other costs

-0.34

-0.76

-1.14

-2.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

57.76

62.1

17.49

353.02

Operating profit

0.01

-0.64

1.05

-2.69

OPM

2.96

-52.53

16.14

-378.47

Depreciation

0

0

-0.37

-0.66

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.03

Other income

0

0.95

0.43

4.39

Profit before tax

0.01

0.3

1.11

1

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0.3

1.11

1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0.3

1.11

1

yoy growth (%)

-96.12

-72.44

10.97

-116.23

NPM

2

25.08

17.09

140.93

