|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.59
1.22
6.52
0.71
yoy growth (%)
-51.55
-81.22
815.09
297.87
Raw materials
0
-0.87
-4
-0.61
As % of sales
0
71.75
61.4
85.61
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.22
-0.32
-0.28
As % of sales
39.27
18.67
4.95
39.83
Other costs
-0.34
-0.76
-1.14
-2.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
57.76
62.1
17.49
353.02
Operating profit
0.01
-0.64
1.05
-2.69
OPM
2.96
-52.53
16.14
-378.47
Depreciation
0
0
-0.37
-0.66
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.03
Other income
0
0.95
0.43
4.39
Profit before tax
0.01
0.3
1.11
1
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.3
1.11
1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0.3
1.11
1
yoy growth (%)
-96.12
-72.44
10.97
-116.23
NPM
2
25.08
17.09
140.93
