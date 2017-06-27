NEPC India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
69.26
69.26
69.26
69.26
Preference Capital
5.9
5.9
5.9
5.9
Reserves
-29.35
-29.1
-29.4
-30.52
Net Worth
45.81
46.06
45.76
44.64
Minority Interest
Debt
161.59
161.63
162.35
160.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
207.4
207.69
208.11
205.26
Fixed Assets
33.75
33.75
33.75
34.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.16
0.16
1.76
1.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
173.47
173.75
172.37
169.26
Inventories
0.59
0.59
0.42
0.35
Inventory Days
362.96
175.82
23.49
179.17
Sundry Debtors
38.52
38.52
38.96
59.37
Debtor Days
23,697.62
11,479.26
2,179.5
30,392.77
Other Current Assets
172.24
172.09
170.6
169.43
Sundry Creditors
-35.33
-35.08
-35.37
-57.9
Creditor Days
21,735.12
10,454.11
1,978.67
29,640.25
Other Current Liabilities
-2.55
-2.37
-2.24
-1.99
Cash
0.02
0.03
0.22
0.13
Total Assets
207.4
207.69
208.1
205.27
