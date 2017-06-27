NEPC India Ltd Management Discussions

BUSINESS:

Consequent to the process of transferring its wind energy division to M/s. Southern Wind Farms Limited as per the slump sale agreement dated 16-01-2006, the Company is presently engaged in manufacture and sale of non-conventional solar products.

TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENT

The Company is focused on electricity generation through harnessing renewable energy sources and is actively considering prospects and proposals in the solar energy development.

BUSINESS REVIEW

NEPC manufactured photo - voltaic solar panels and batteries are becoming popular in the market place. NEPC offers all types of solar systems for Flat Roof, Ground Mount and other special applications. NEPC also provided customized and most economic solutions possible based on the requirements of its customers. The Company provides turn-key solutions for both Off Grid and Grid-tied Solar systems to suit specific needs.

NEPC strived to maintain its operations inspite of difficulties in working capital and tight money market position. The sale of NEPC Solar products and related items is stabilizing in the market and the Company is hopeful of an improved performance in the forthcoming years.

The Company is continuing its efforts to explore opportunity and identify prospective investors towards solar energy proposals using photovoltaic modules. The Company is also considering - other renewable energy avenues so as to give a fillip to the prospects of the Company.

HUMAN RESOURCE

The Company has continued its focus on human resource management towards performance. The policies and practices are periodically reviewed to enable positive results.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY %

The focus of internal control systems addresses the following:

- Operational efficiency

- Compliance with rules and regulations

- Accuracy and promptness in financial reporting

- Efficient utilisation of resource(s)

The internal audit system of the Company carries out checks and balances at various operative levels and this is reviewed to increase its contribution.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors review the internal audit proceeding and the adequacy of internal controls.

Particulars Year ended 31.03.2016 Year ended 31.03.2015 Year ended 31.03.2014 Income from Operation 71.30 217.99 652.46 Other Income 439.91 - 43.89 Operating Expenses 344.57 187.24 547.56 Operating Profit /(loss)before Depreciation - 30.74 148.79 Depreciation - - 37.26 Profit / (loss) before extra -ordinary items - 30.74 111.52 Extra-ordinary items + / (-) - - - Provision for Taxation (Fringe Benefit Tax) - - - Profit (loss) after taxation - - - Balance Profit / (Loss) Brought Forward (26877.26) (26665.24) (26776.76) Net Profit / (loss) carried to Balance Sheet (26776.76) (26634.50) (26665.24)

FUTURE OUTLOOK

A developing India face situations of limited energy resources, especially the provision of electricity in rural areas, and there is an urgent need to address this constraint to social and economic development. India faces a significant gap between electricity demand and supply. Demand is increasing at a very rapid rate compared to the supply. Non-Conventional energy plays a critical role in the power sector today and the Company is an active player in this source of energy.

We have forayed into Roof Top Solar Market across India. We have tied up with leading players for Photo voltaic components. We will be able to offer the standard format of grid and non grid systems ranging from 1 KW to 1 MW. NEPC offers all types of solar systems for Flat Roof, Ground Mount and other special applications.

We also provide customized solutions basis you requirements and provide the‘most economic solutions possible.

The prices of our solar systems will be competitive. NEPC INDIA will meet all International / MNRE/ state nodal requirements to be eligible for subsidy. NEPC INDIA offers standard prices across India for the solar photo voltaic systems. Also, the company is in discussion with many leading companies in India for installation of our system.