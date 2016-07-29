To

The Members NEPC India Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of NEPC India Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2016, the statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies andother explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated inSection 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to thepreparation of these financial statements that give a true and fairview of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of thecompany in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted inlndia, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of theAct, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records inaccordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of theCompany and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities;making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; anddesign, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financialcontrols, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy andcompleteness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation andpresentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial Statements based on Qur audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specifiedunder Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatements.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or errors. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the Explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2016, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date subject to what is stated in point No. II (3) in Note 10 Significant Accounting policies and Notes on accounts :

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2015 (“the Order”) Issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: _

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;^

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 Of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to our separate report in “Notes”.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For A. Nageswaran

Chartered Accountants

Proprietor

Membership No: 200/23911

Chennai.

29 July 2016

“Annexure B” to the Independent Auditor’s Report of even date on the Financial Statements of NEPC INDIA LIMITED

Referred to in paragraph 29f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement’ of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2016.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

WE have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of NEPC India Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the “the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India”:. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2103.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2016 based on “the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India”.

For A. Nageswaran

Chartered Accountants

Proprietor

Membership No: 200/23911

Chennai.

29 July 2016

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT 31st MARCH, 2016

(Referred to in our report of even date)

(i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the fixed assets.

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which all fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verificationis reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed in respect of assets verified during the year.

(ii) In respect of the inventories of the company

(a) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed bt the management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and nature of its business.

(c) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company has maintained proper records of its inventories and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintainedUnder section 189 of the Companies Act,2013 (“the Act”). Accordingly,paragraphs 3(iii) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company .

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase fixed assets. The nature of operations of the Company does not involve purchase of inventory and sale of goods and services. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in internal control system.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted deposits as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India under

the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions, of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act for the activities carried out by the company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(vii) Statutory Dues:

(a) Based on the records verified by us and as certified by the management, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues arising to the Company in respect of the Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Customs Duty, Service Tax, Cess and any other Statutory Dues during the period to the appropriate authorities. As at 31st March, 2016 except what is reported below, there were no undisputed dues which were outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable:

(b) Following are the details of disputed statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of disputes as listed below:

SI. No. Nature of dues & Assessment Year Period to which amount relates Amount (Rs.) Name of the Forum under which dispute is pending 1 Income Tax (Including Interest and penalty Wherever applicable) A.Y. 1992-93 A.Y. 2005-2006 12,774 30,000 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2 Provident Fund F.Y. 2000-01 14,17,645 •

(viii) The company has accumulated losses at the end of the financial year, however the accumulated losses does not exceeds 50% of its net worth.The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(ix) The Company did not have any outstanding dues to any financial institution,banks or debenture holders during the year.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial Institutions.

(xi) The company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not paid managerial remuneration.

(xiv) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the CARO 2016 order is not applicable.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xvi) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause (xiv) of CARO 2016 is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xviii) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For A. Nageswaran

Chartered Accountants

Proprietor

Membership No: 200/23911

Chennai.

29 July 2016