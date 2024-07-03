Summary

Tarapur Transformers Ltd is a Power Engineering Solutions Company based in Mumbai. The company is an ISO 9001:200 certified company. They are having multiple manufacturing locations in India, manufacturing allied equipments for the Power Engineering Sector. The company is a subsidiary of Bilpower Ltd.The company is engaged in the areas of manufacturing, rehabilitation, up-gradation, and refurbishment of transformers ranging from Power & Distribution Transformer, Industrial Transformer, Rectifier Transformer, Furnace Duty Transformer, Electric Locomotive Transformer, Electric Traction Substation Transformer, Dry Type Transformer, Potential Transformer, Special Purpose TransformersThe company operates through their three manufacturing units located at Tarapur Industrial Area, Boisar, Thane; Pali, Wada, Thane and Ramnagamdi, Vadodara. They manufacture Transformers up to 220 KV class, having an installed capacity of manufacturing of 1839.40 MVA & repairing of 1800 MVA per annum.The companys Boisar unit undertakes the repairing & refurbishment, rehabilitation & up gradation of transformers with the installed capacity of 600 MVA per annum. Pali unit is equipped with modern state of art infrastructure facilities & technology, which can undertake the manufacturing of 1200 MVA for manufacturing and 600 MVA for repairing of transformers per annum. Vadodara unit is engaged in manufacturing of Current Transformers Potential Transformer normally called as CTPT and Distribution Transformer

