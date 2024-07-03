iifl-logo-icon 1
Tarapur Transformers Ltd Share Price

50
(0.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:15:27 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High50.85
  • 52 Wk High49.86
  • Prev. Close49.86
  • Day's Low50
  • 52 Wk Low 5.15
  • Turnover (lac)23.27
  • P/E7.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.75
  • EPS6.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)97.5
  • Div. Yield0
Tarapur Transformers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

0

Prev. Close

49.86

Turnover(Lac.)

23.27

Day's High

50.85

Day's Low

50

52 Week's High

49.86

52 Week's Low

5.15

Book Value

-0.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

97.5

P/E

7.22

EPS

6.81

Divi. Yield

0

Tarapur Transformers Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Tarapur Transformers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tarapur Transformers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.63%

Non-Promoter- 55.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tarapur Transformers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.5

19.5

19.5

19.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-34.82

-33.96

-11.02

-17.15

Net Worth

-15.32

-14.46

8.48

2.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.59

11.94

12.18

28.14

yoy growth (%)

-86.69

-1.91

-56.7

27.91

Raw materials

-1.4

-11.9

-12.66

-27.11

As % of sales

88.1

99.61

103.96

96.35

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.1

-0.12

-0.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-26.63

-10.25

-11

-2.26

Depreciation

-1.18

-1.62

-3.15

-1.83

Tax paid

0

0

-0.15

0

Working capital

-21.73

-2.06

-3.81

1.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-86.69

-1.91

-56.7

27.91

Op profit growth

138.91

10.47

245.54

22.01

EBIT growth

160.07

-4.69

387.35

118.6

Net profit growth

159.8

-8.06

392.52

115.56

Tarapur Transformers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tarapur Transformers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Suresh More

Director

Anil Mahabir Gupta

Company Secretary

Pooja Soni

Additional Director.

Meenakshi Chimata

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tarapur Transformers Ltd

Summary

Tarapur Transformers Ltd is a Power Engineering Solutions Company based in Mumbai. The company is an ISO 9001:200 certified company. They are having multiple manufacturing locations in India, manufacturing allied equipments for the Power Engineering Sector. The company is a subsidiary of Bilpower Ltd.The company is engaged in the areas of manufacturing, rehabilitation, up-gradation, and refurbishment of transformers ranging from Power & Distribution Transformer, Industrial Transformer, Rectifier Transformer, Furnace Duty Transformer, Electric Locomotive Transformer, Electric Traction Substation Transformer, Dry Type Transformer, Potential Transformer, Special Purpose TransformersThe company operates through their three manufacturing units located at Tarapur Industrial Area, Boisar, Thane; Pali, Wada, Thane and Ramnagamdi, Vadodara. They manufacture Transformers up to 220 KV class, having an installed capacity of manufacturing of 1839.40 MVA & repairing of 1800 MVA per annum.The companys Boisar unit undertakes the repairing & refurbishment, rehabilitation & up gradation of transformers with the installed capacity of 600 MVA per annum. Pali unit is equipped with modern state of art infrastructure facilities & technology, which can undertake the manufacturing of 1200 MVA for manufacturing and 600 MVA for repairing of transformers per annum. Vadodara unit is engaged in manufacturing of Current Transformers Potential Transformer normally called as CTPT and Distribution Transformer
Company FAQs

What is the Tarapur Transformers Ltd share price today?

The Tarapur Transformers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹50 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tarapur Transformers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tarapur Transformers Ltd is ₹97.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tarapur Transformers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tarapur Transformers Ltd is 7.22 and -61.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tarapur Transformers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tarapur Transformers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tarapur Transformers Ltd is ₹5.15 and ₹49.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tarapur Transformers Ltd?

Tarapur Transformers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.60%, 3 Years at 105.44%, 1 Year at 877.65%, 6 Month at 284.72%, 3 Month at 160.37% and 1 Month at 45.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tarapur Transformers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tarapur Transformers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.63 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 55.37 %

