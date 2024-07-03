SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹49.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.27
Day's High₹50.85
Day's Low₹50
52 Week's High₹49.86
52 Week's Low₹5.15
Book Value₹-0.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)97.5
P/E7.22
EPS6.81
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.5
19.5
19.5
19.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-34.82
-33.96
-11.02
-17.15
Net Worth
-15.32
-14.46
8.48
2.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.59
11.94
12.18
28.14
yoy growth (%)
-86.69
-1.91
-56.7
27.91
Raw materials
-1.4
-11.9
-12.66
-27.11
As % of sales
88.1
99.61
103.96
96.35
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.1
-0.12
-0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-26.63
-10.25
-11
-2.26
Depreciation
-1.18
-1.62
-3.15
-1.83
Tax paid
0
0
-0.15
0
Working capital
-21.73
-2.06
-3.81
1.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-86.69
-1.91
-56.7
27.91
Op profit growth
138.91
10.47
245.54
22.01
EBIT growth
160.07
-4.69
387.35
118.6
Net profit growth
159.8
-8.06
392.52
115.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Suresh More
Director
Anil Mahabir Gupta
Company Secretary
Pooja Soni
Additional Director.
Meenakshi Chimata
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tarapur Transformers Ltd
Summary
Tarapur Transformers Ltd is a Power Engineering Solutions Company based in Mumbai. The company is an ISO 9001:200 certified company. They are having multiple manufacturing locations in India, manufacturing allied equipments for the Power Engineering Sector. The company is a subsidiary of Bilpower Ltd.The company is engaged in the areas of manufacturing, rehabilitation, up-gradation, and refurbishment of transformers ranging from Power & Distribution Transformer, Industrial Transformer, Rectifier Transformer, Furnace Duty Transformer, Electric Locomotive Transformer, Electric Traction Substation Transformer, Dry Type Transformer, Potential Transformer, Special Purpose TransformersThe company operates through their three manufacturing units located at Tarapur Industrial Area, Boisar, Thane; Pali, Wada, Thane and Ramnagamdi, Vadodara. They manufacture Transformers up to 220 KV class, having an installed capacity of manufacturing of 1839.40 MVA & repairing of 1800 MVA per annum.The companys Boisar unit undertakes the repairing & refurbishment, rehabilitation & up gradation of transformers with the installed capacity of 600 MVA per annum. Pali unit is equipped with modern state of art infrastructure facilities & technology, which can undertake the manufacturing of 1200 MVA for manufacturing and 600 MVA for repairing of transformers per annum. Vadodara unit is engaged in manufacturing of Current Transformers Potential Transformer normally called as CTPT and Distribution Transformer
The Tarapur Transformers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹50 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tarapur Transformers Ltd is ₹97.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tarapur Transformers Ltd is 7.22 and -61.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tarapur Transformers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tarapur Transformers Ltd is ₹5.15 and ₹49.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tarapur Transformers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.60%, 3 Years at 105.44%, 1 Year at 877.65%, 6 Month at 284.72%, 3 Month at 160.37% and 1 Month at 45.15%.
