Tarapur Transformers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47.88
(-2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:57:32 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tarapur Transformers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.59

11.94

12.18

28.14

yoy growth (%)

-86.69

-1.91

-56.7

27.91

Raw materials

-1.4

-11.9

-12.66

-27.11

As % of sales

88.1

99.61

103.96

96.35

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.1

-0.12

-0.29

As % of sales

11.76

0.89

1.04

1.04

Other costs

-26.9

-11.19

-9.58

-3.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,691.93

93.72

78.63

13.07

Operating profit

-26.9

-11.25

-10.19

-2.94

OPM

-1,691.81

-94.22

-83.65

-10.48

Depreciation

-1.18

-1.62

-3.15

-1.83

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.01

-0.25

-0.06

Other income

1.45

2.64

2.6

2.58

Profit before tax

-26.63

-10.25

-11

-2.26

Taxes

0

0

-0.15

0

Tax rate

0

0

1.37

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-26.63

-10.25

-11.15

-2.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-26.63

-10.25

-11.15

-2.26

yoy growth (%)

159.8

-8.06

392.52

115.56

NPM

-1,675.34

-85.8

-91.54

-8.04

