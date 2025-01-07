Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.59
11.94
12.18
28.14
yoy growth (%)
-86.69
-1.91
-56.7
27.91
Raw materials
-1.4
-11.9
-12.66
-27.11
As % of sales
88.1
99.61
103.96
96.35
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.1
-0.12
-0.29
As % of sales
11.76
0.89
1.04
1.04
Other costs
-26.9
-11.19
-9.58
-3.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,691.93
93.72
78.63
13.07
Operating profit
-26.9
-11.25
-10.19
-2.94
OPM
-1,691.81
-94.22
-83.65
-10.48
Depreciation
-1.18
-1.62
-3.15
-1.83
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
-0.25
-0.06
Other income
1.45
2.64
2.6
2.58
Profit before tax
-26.63
-10.25
-11
-2.26
Taxes
0
0
-0.15
0
Tax rate
0
0
1.37
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-26.63
-10.25
-11.15
-2.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-26.63
-10.25
-11.15
-2.26
yoy growth (%)
159.8
-8.06
392.52
115.56
NPM
-1,675.34
-85.8
-91.54
-8.04
