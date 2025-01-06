Tarapur Transformers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-26.63
-10.25
-11
-2.26
Depreciation
-1.18
-1.62
-3.15
-1.83
Tax paid
0
0
-0.15
0
Working capital
-21.73
-2.06
-3.81
1.27
Other operating items
Operating
-49.55
-13.93
-18.11
-2.82
Capital expenditure
-0.53
-13.45
-0.45
0.06
Free cash flow
-50.08
-27.38
-18.56
-2.76
Equity raised
18.97
38.75
60.32
64.85
Investing
-3.48
0.3
0.64
-1.12
Financing
6.91
1.43
5.03
6.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-27.67
13.09
47.42
67.75
