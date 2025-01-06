iifl-logo-icon 1
Tarapur Transformers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-26.63

-10.25

-11

-2.26

Depreciation

-1.18

-1.62

-3.15

-1.83

Tax paid

0

0

-0.15

0

Working capital

-21.73

-2.06

-3.81

1.27

Other operating items

Operating

-49.55

-13.93

-18.11

-2.82

Capital expenditure

-0.53

-13.45

-0.45

0.06

Free cash flow

-50.08

-27.38

-18.56

-2.76

Equity raised

18.97

38.75

60.32

64.85

Investing

-3.48

0.3

0.64

-1.12

Financing

6.91

1.43

5.03

6.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-27.67

13.09

47.42

67.75

