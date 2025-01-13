iifl-logo-icon 1
Tarapur Transformers Ltd Balance Sheet

44.15
(-2.02%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:42:54 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.5

19.5

19.5

19.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-34.82

-33.96

-11.02

-17.15

Net Worth

-15.32

-14.46

8.48

2.35

Minority Interest

Debt

35.25

35.24

35.56

32.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.97

20.78

44.04

34.52

Fixed Assets

4.87

5.71

6.66

12.42

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.56

0.13

0.89

1.16

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

13.96

14.25

34.46

18.98

Inventories

0

0.21

0.28

0.85

Inventory Days

195.11

Sundry Debtors

0

0

26.14

16.5

Debtor Days

3,787.49

Other Current Assets

15.8

15.78

23.48

19.12

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.05

-1.24

-2.06

Creditor Days

472.86

Other Current Liabilities

-1.79

-1.69

-14.2

-15.43

Cash

0.58

0.69

2.03

1.96

Total Assets

19.97

20.78

44.04

34.52

