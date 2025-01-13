Tarapur Transformers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.5
19.5
19.5
19.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-34.82
-33.96
-11.02
-17.15
Net Worth
-15.32
-14.46
8.48
2.35
Minority Interest
Debt
35.25
35.24
35.56
32.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.97
20.78
44.04
34.52
Fixed Assets
4.87
5.71
6.66
12.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.56
0.13
0.89
1.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
13.96
14.25
34.46
18.98
Inventories
0
0.21
0.28
0.85
Inventory Days
195.11
Sundry Debtors
0
0
26.14
16.5
Debtor Days
3,787.49
Other Current Assets
15.8
15.78
23.48
19.12
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.05
-1.24
-2.06
Creditor Days
472.86
Other Current Liabilities
-1.79
-1.69
-14.2
-15.43
Cash
0.58
0.69
2.03
1.96
Total Assets
19.97
20.78
44.04
34.52
