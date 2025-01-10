TO THE MEMBERS OF

TARAPUR TRANSFORMERS LIMITED,

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements of TARAPUR TRANSFORMERS LIMITED ("the Company")which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (together referred to as ‘Ind AS Financial Statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit including other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

(a) With regard to unsecured loans given to any party not covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013

The Company has sent balance confirmation letters to parties who are not covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, but in most of the cases the company have not received written confirmation confirming the balance outstanding as at March 31, 2024. Further in respect of loans granted, repayment of the principal amount was not as stipulated and payment of interest has also not been regular, no documentation has been provided i.e. no loan agreements or MoUs has been provided to us for any of the loans granted

(b) Regarding non provision of interest on various loans availed from Canara Bank for the Financial year 2023-2024

The Company has not provided for Interest payable to Canara Bank amounting to Rs. 2535.14 Lacs for the year ended 31st March 2024. Also for the financial year 2022-2023 the company has not provided for Rs. 2120.34 lacs. The Company has also not made any provision for penal interest claimed by the bank. As a result the loss for the year ended 31st March 2024 is understated by Rs. 2535.14 Lacs & current liabilities as at 31st March, 2024 are also understated by Rs. 2535.14 Lacs and reserves are overstated by Rs. 2535.14 Lacs. Also for F.Y. 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 , 2021-22 & 2022-23 the Company has not provided interest amounting to Rs.10,601.86 lacs and thus total interest not provided upto F.Y. 2023-24 amounting to Rs.13,137.00 lacs and as a result the accumulated Reserves are overstated by Rs. 13,137.00 lacs. The amount of penal interest cannot be quantified as the details have not been received from the bank.

(c) Regarding write-off of Debtors, Loans & Advances & Investments

The Company had written off debtors of Rs. 1,436.89 lacs , loans & Advances of Rs. 1,400.04/- lacs And Investments worth Rs.310.17 lacs in the previous year i.e. FY 2022-23. These debtors and Loans & Advances were written off without following proper recovery procedures like legal notices, legal suits etc. Further, still in FY 2023-24, no proof has been provided to us of initiating legal action against these debtors worth Rs.1,436.89/- lacs and parties to whom loans and advances were advanced and written off worth Rs.1400.04/- lacs.

(d) With regarding Physical verification of Inventory:

The company has not conducted periodic physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals. In respect of traded stock at Mumbai Head Office, the details of finished goods stock storage location is not available for our verification.

(e) With regards to Going Concern principal of the Company

The Company has incurred losses in FY 2023-24 and has negative net worth of Rs.15.32 crores. There are short term borrowings of Canara Bank outstanding to be repaid and the liquid loans and advances funds are not enough to repay the long term borrowings, further the plot of land and factory shed at Pali (Wada) classified as Fixed Assets is illiquid and the GST Department has mortgaged the same by creating a charge with the local gram panchayat on the title documents like 7/12 extract which will make it difficult to liquidate the same. This situation indicates that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as going concern as on the reporting date. However, subsequent to the reporting date i.e. March 31, 2024 on April 03, 2024, the Company received a No-Dues letter from its only existing lender Canara Bank. The liability of Rs. 30.17 crores has been settled by paying Rs.7 crores by arranging the funds from a Non-Banking Finance Company. Accordingly, the difference between the liability of Rs.30.17 crores and Rs.7 crores, will be written back as income in the books, thereby making the net worth positive in the subsequent reporting period.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph, the aforesaid financial statements, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its losses and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Information other than the Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the management discussion & analysis and directors report included in the annual report but does not include the Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The above information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and make other appropriate reporting as prescribed.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the

" Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements;

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows are dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 25 to the financial statements; except for the those as mentioned under contingent liabilities and commitments in the Ind AS financial statement;

(ii) the Company does not see any foreseeable losses on long-term contracts as on the balance sheet date and the Company has not entered into any derivative contracts, therefore no provision has been made in relation to the same;

(iii) the Company has not declared any dividends either in the current year or during any of the previous years and therefore transferring of the amounts in the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company does not arise.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds ( which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (" Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds ( which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (" Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has not used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording Audit Trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with

(vi) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

(vii) The company has not paid any dividend during the year.

(viii) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has not used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility..

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements of record retention.

4. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

Report on the statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020:

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment. (a) (B) The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have a regular programme of physical verification of its property. In our opinion, there should be a programme of physical verification having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties as disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company except on unit located at Baroda wherein the business was purchased several years ago from Manjulata Choudhary, however the ownership title of the immovable property was not transferred in the name of the company. The Company is in the process of getting the title transferred in its name

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has not been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In respect of traded stock at Mumbai Head Office, the details of traded stock storage location is not available for our verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. However, these limits from the banks have become NPA in 2013 and since then no statements are being filed with the banks.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments, provided guarantee or security, granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, or any other parties.

(a) During the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity

To Whom the aggregate amount during the year (amount in INR) balance outstanding at the balance sheet date (amount in INR) parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates 18,62,18,945 Subsidiaries, Joint ventures, and Associates - - Total - 18,62,18,945

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investment made, guarantees provided, security given during the year and the terms and conditions of the loans given and guarantees provided during the year maybe prejudicial to the interest of the Company due to the following reasons: - the agreements have not been entered into with the borrowing party, so the terms of loans are not captured/documented. - the repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and so we are unable to comment as to whether the repayments or receipts have not been regular.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are overdue amounts for more than ninety days in respect of loans given or advances made in nature of loan. The details are as under:

LOANS AND ADVANCES AMOUNT Within 90days Above 90 Days Loans & Advance Given to Related Party Choudhary Global Limited 8,66,50,000.00 8,66,50,000.00 Loans & Advances to Others Asmi Developers 1,70,61,046.00 11,12,400.00 1,59,48,646.00 Asmi Realtors (Ajay Dedhia) 14,44,947.00 54,000.00 13,90,947.00 Bairagra Builders Pvt. Ltd. 2,68,13,500.00 2,68,13,500.00 Bhatia Island 17,03,055.00 1,35,000.00 15,68,055.00 B R Industries 2,18,01,051.00 17,28,000.00 2,00,73,051.00 Tapsya Textiles Pvt Ltd 1,87,38,923.00 1,87,38,923.00 Uttam Khobragade 25,00,000.00 25,00,000.00 Other Loans and advances Rudra Steel Alloys Pvt. Ltd 18,37,023.00 18,37,023.00 Lamcotech SRL 53,69,400.00 40,200.00 53,29,200.00 Panchganga Ispat Pvt. Ltd 23,00,000.00 23,00,000.00 18,62,18,945.00 30,69,600.00 18,31,49,345.00

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has given loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

The aggregate amount (amount in INR) percentage thereof to the total loans granted aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 18,62,18,945 100% 46.53%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantees and security given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax

(‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities, though there have been slight delay in a few cases of GST, Provident fund, Employees State

Insurance and Income-tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST,

Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues applicable for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, statutory dues relating to GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess or other statutory which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

(a) Following are the dues which are due since more than six months but still not paid or paid at later dates.

Nature of Statute Natures of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lacs) Period to which the amount relates Date of Payment Central Sales Tax Act CST 0.27 F.Y.2013-14 Still not paid Central Sales Tax Act CST 22.22 F.Y.2016-17 Still not paid

b) According to the records of the Company Income-Tax and Sales Tax which have not been deposited on account of disputes and the Forum where the dispute is pending are as under:

Nature of Statute Financial Year Nature of Dues Pending Amount (Rs. in Lacs) Forum Where Dispute is pending Sales Tax Act F.Y. 2007-2008 Sales Tax Demands pending in appeals 55.32 D.C. APPEAL - PALGHAR Sales Tax Act F.Y. 2008-2009 Sales Tax Demands pending in appeals 134.54 D.C. APPEAL - PALGHAR Sales Tax Act F.Y. 2011-2012 Sales Tax Demands pending in appeals 40.95 D.C. APPEAL - PALGHAR Sales Tax Act F.Y. 2013-2014 Sales Tax Demands pending in appeals 60.46 D.C. APPEAL - PALGHAR Sales Tax Act F.Y. 2015-2016 Sales Tax Demands pending in appeals 2.41 D.C. APPEAL PALGHAR Sales Tax Act F.Y. 2016-2017 Sales Tax Demands pending in appeals 48.27 D.C. APPEAL PALGHAR Income Tax Act F.Y. 2014-15 Income Tax Demands including interest which is under dispute and pending in appeals 4.62 U/s 154

(c) Based on our Audit Procedures and as per the information and explanation given by management, the company has defaulted in repayment of dues to banks. The detail of period and amount of default as ascertained by management is as follows:

Name of the Bank Nature of dues Amount (Rs. Lacs) Whether Principal or interest Due Date Date Payment of Canara Bank Cash Credit facility, Over 3017.21 Principal as weel as Various Dates Not paid

Draft facility and Interest accrued interest upto the date of account being declared as NPA by the Bank

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. However, the Company had availed credit facilities from Canara Bank which was defaulted in FY 2013-14 and from then the same was classified as NPA. Since that time, the Company has neither been serving any interest nor doing the repayment of principal.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loan were applied for the purpose for which the loan were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statement of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedure performed by us, we report that company has not raised loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or by further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties were in compliance with Sec 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable and the details of the same have been disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standard.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company does not has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) No Internal audit reports have been provided to us for our review.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The Company fulfils the 50:50 test as prescribed under section 45-IA of the Reserve bank of India. The Company is having financial assets which is more than 50% of the total assets and the income from financial assets is also more than 50% of the total income. Please find below the table depicting the amounts :

Amount in Lakhs

Amount of Financial Assets including Loans & Advance, Investments Total Assets % of Financial Assets including Loans & Advance , Investments etc. Amount of Income from Financial Assets including Loans & Advance, Investments Total Revenue/Income % of Revenue/Income from Financial Assets including Loans & Advance , Investments etc. 1579.80 2181.08 72.43 37.42 69.65 53.73

(b) The Company has conducted Non-Banking Financial activities without a valid certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The requirement as stipulated by the provision of section 135 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section

3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TARAPUR TRANSFORMERS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on

Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following weaknesses have been identified as at March 31, 2024. a) The Company did not have an appropriate internal control system for inventory with regard to periodic verification of stock. b) The Company does not have proper legal team for drafting of legal documents and their execution. In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the weakness described above the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India