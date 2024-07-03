Tarapur Transformers Ltd Summary

Tarapur Transformers Ltd is a Power Engineering Solutions Company based in Mumbai. The company is an ISO 9001:200 certified company. They are having multiple manufacturing locations in India, manufacturing allied equipments for the Power Engineering Sector. The company is a subsidiary of Bilpower Ltd.The company is engaged in the areas of manufacturing, rehabilitation, up-gradation, and refurbishment of transformers ranging from Power & Distribution Transformer, Industrial Transformer, Rectifier Transformer, Furnace Duty Transformer, Electric Locomotive Transformer, Electric Traction Substation Transformer, Dry Type Transformer, Potential Transformer, Special Purpose TransformersThe company operates through their three manufacturing units located at Tarapur Industrial Area, Boisar, Thane; Pali, Wada, Thane and Ramnagamdi, Vadodara. They manufacture Transformers up to 220 KV class, having an installed capacity of manufacturing of 1839.40 MVA & repairing of 1800 MVA per annum.The companys Boisar unit undertakes the repairing & refurbishment, rehabilitation & up gradation of transformers with the installed capacity of 600 MVA per annum. Pali unit is equipped with modern state of art infrastructure facilities & technology, which can undertake the manufacturing of 1200 MVA for manufacturing and 600 MVA for repairing of transformers per annum. Vadodara unit is engaged in manufacturing of Current Transformers Potential Transformer normally called as CTPT and Distribution Transformers ranging from 10 KVa/11Kv to 100KVa/11Kv with installed capacity of 39.40 MVA per annum.Tarapur Transformers Ltd was incorporated on May 9, 1998 as a private limited company with the name Tarapur transformers Pvt Ltd. In the year 1990, the company commenced their commercial production at Boisar Unit. In the year 1994, the company acquired the freehold land at Pali.The company was initially promoted by Praful M Dharia, Rajesh Kumar Shah and Praful M Shah. In the year 2006-07, Bilpower Ltd and their promoters acquired the entire voting rights in the company followed by change in control and thus, the company became a subsidiary of Bilpower Ltd. In March 10, 2007, the company was converted into a public limited company and subsequently, the name of the company was changed to Tarapur Transformers Ltd. In April 1, 2007, the company acquired the entire proprietorship business of Varsha Engineers, Vadodara. Thus, Varsha Engineers is under the flagship of Tarapur Transformers Ltd as Vadodara Unit.In the year 2007, the company received ISO 9001:2000 certificate for Boisar Unit from Transpacific Certifications Ltd. In the year 2008, the company commenced their commercial production at Pali Unit.The Company came out with an Initial Public Offer (IPO) of 85,00,011 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 65/- per share and as a result, the Companys shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on 18th May, 2010.