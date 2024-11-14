Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Tarapur Transformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is convened on Thursday 14th November 2024 at S-105 Rajiv Gandhi Complex Ekta Nagar Kandivali (West) Mumbai- 400067 to transact the business as given below: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended with the limited review report issued by statutory auditors. We have enclosed herewith the copies of the said approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with limited review report (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

Tarapur Transformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Boards Report along with the annexure including Management Discussion and Analysis Report the Corporate Governance Report Certificates required under Corporate Governance Report and for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. To decide the day date time and venue of 36th Annual General Meeting of the company and approve draft notice for calling AGM of the company thereof. 3. To fix the date of closure of register of members and share transfer books of the company for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. 4. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday 2nd September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Tarapur Transformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is to be convened on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at S-112 1st Floor Rajiv Gandhi Commercial Complex Ekta Nagar Kandivali (West) Mumbai- 400067 to transact the business as given below: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. Note: The Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company for all promoters directors designated employees and other Connected Persons has been closed from July 01 2024 till 48 hours of the announcement of financial results (both days inclusive). Appointment Mrs. Preeti Sehgal as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Tarapur Transformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is to be convened on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at S-112 1st Floor Rajiv Gandhi Commercial Complex Ekta Nagar Kandivali (West) Mumbai- 400067 at 3:00 P.M. to transact the business as given below: 1. To consider and approve Audited financial results for the Quarter & Year ended on 31st March 2024 and to take note of Audited Report thereon as per IND-AS pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of our Company was held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. IST at the registered Office of the Company situated at S-112, 1st Floor, Rajiv Gandhi Commercial Complex, Ekta Nagar, Kandivali (West), Mumbai- 400067 and concluded at 6.40 p.m. The Board of Directors in the meeting considered and approved following: 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and statement of cash flows for the year ended as on that date, as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Standalone Auditors Report for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

Tarapur Transformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is to be convened on Thursday 28th March 2024 at S-112 1st Floor Rajiv Gandhi Commercial Complex Ekta Nagar Kandivali (West) Mumbai- 400067 at 3:00 P.M. to transact the business as given below: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 28th March 2024, which Commenced at 3.00 PM and Concluded at 5:30 PM has approved the following. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Report issued by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024