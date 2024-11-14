iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tarapur Transformers Ltd Board Meeting

44.12
(1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:16:13 PM

Tarapur Trans CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Tarapur Transformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is convened on Thursday 14th November 2024 at S-105 Rajiv Gandhi Complex Ekta Nagar Kandivali (West) Mumbai- 400067 to transact the business as given below: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended with the limited review report issued by statutory auditors. We have enclosed herewith the copies of the said approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with limited review report (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
Tarapur Transformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Boards Report along with the annexure including Management Discussion and Analysis Report the Corporate Governance Report Certificates required under Corporate Governance Report and for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. To decide the day date time and venue of 36th Annual General Meeting of the company and approve draft notice for calling AGM of the company thereof. 3. To fix the date of closure of register of members and share transfer books of the company for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. 4. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday 2nd September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Tarapur Transformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is to be convened on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at S-112 1st Floor Rajiv Gandhi Commercial Complex Ekta Nagar Kandivali (West) Mumbai- 400067 to transact the business as given below: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. Note: The Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company for all promoters directors designated employees and other Connected Persons has been closed from July 01 2024 till 48 hours of the announcement of financial results (both days inclusive). Appointment Mrs. Preeti Sehgal as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Tarapur Transformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is to be convened on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at S-112 1st Floor Rajiv Gandhi Commercial Complex Ekta Nagar Kandivali (West) Mumbai- 400067 at 3:00 P.M. to transact the business as given below: 1. To consider and approve Audited financial results for the Quarter & Year ended on 31st March 2024 and to take note of Audited Report thereon as per IND-AS pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of our Company was held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. IST at the registered Office of the Company situated at S-112, 1st Floor, Rajiv Gandhi Commercial Complex, Ekta Nagar, Kandivali (West), Mumbai- 400067 and concluded at 6.40 p.m. The Board of Directors in the meeting considered and approved following: 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities and statement of cash flows for the year ended as on that date, as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Standalone Auditors Report for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202419 Mar 2024
Tarapur Transformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is to be convened on Thursday 28th March 2024 at S-112 1st Floor Rajiv Gandhi Commercial Complex Ekta Nagar Kandivali (West) Mumbai- 400067 at 3:00 P.M. to transact the business as given below: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 28th March 2024, which Commenced at 3.00 PM and Concluded at 5:30 PM has approved the following. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Report issued by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202418 Mar 2024
Tarapur Transformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is to be convened on Wednesday 27th March 2024 at S-112 1st Floor Rajiv Gandhi Commercial Complex Ekta Nagar Kandivali (West) Mumbai- 400067 at 3:00 P.M. to transact the business as given below: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the half year and quarter ended on 30th September 2023 along with Limited Review Report pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. The Board of Director of the Company at its Meeting held on 27th March, 2024, Commenced at 3.00 PM and Concluded at 4:30 PM has approved the Following. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2023 along with the Limited Report issued by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and Half year Ended on September,30,2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)

Tarapur Trans: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tarapur Transformers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.