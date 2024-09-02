|Purpose
|Copy of Notice Published in Newspaper -36th Annual General Meeting to be held on 30th september 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday 2nd September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024) In terms of regulations 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed details of the voting results of the 36th AGM of the Company, held on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 12:00 pm and concluded at 12:17 pm along with concluded scrutinize report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
