Summary

Agni Green Power Limited was formerly incorporated as Agni Power and Electronics Private Limited on August 25, 1995 under Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, name of Company changed to Agni Green Power Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 04, 2022. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company, dated April 01, 2022 in the name of Agni Green Power Limited. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture/assembly of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power Plant projects, including Design, Engineering,Supply, Installation & Commissioning (I&C) and Maintenance, for both Standalone and Grid Connected PV Systems, Solar Lamps and other Solar products and erection, installation and servicing the same.In 1991-92, a Partnership Firm in the name of Agni Electronics was formed by some highly skilled technical personnel including Dr. Kanak Mukhopadhyay, in Kolkata to work on renewable source of energy, mainly to serve the vast rural population by harnessing pollution free, eco-friendly non-conventional energy sources. This Partnership Firm started expanding the partners and continued to work on contract basis, mainly installation and commissioning of SPV projects.In 1995, the Company was incorporated with a motive to takeover M/s. Agni Electronics, an existing profit-making partnership firm engaged in the business of manufacturing solar powered batteries and lighting systems.In 1997, it installed off-grid Solar PV Plant in Sagar Island, in West Bengal.

