Agni Green Power Ltd. Share Price

38.4
(-1.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38.8
  • Day's High38.8
  • 52 Wk High84.7
  • Prev. Close38.8
  • Day's Low38.4
  • 52 Wk Low 26.1
  • Turnover (lac)4.8
  • P/E228.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)75.01
  • Div. Yield0
Agni Green Power Ltd. KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

38.8

Prev. Close

38.8

Turnover(Lac.)

4.8

Day's High

38.8

Day's Low

38.4

52 Week's High

84.7

52 Week's Low

26.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

75.01

P/E

228.24

EPS

0.17

Divi. Yield

0

Agni Green Power Ltd. Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Agni Green Power Ltd. NEWS AND UPDATE

Agni Green Power Ltd. SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.56%

Non-Promoter- 29.43%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Agni Green Power Ltd. FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.53

19.53

14.28

7.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.31

10.92

12.33

19.26

Net Worth

30.84

30.45

26.61

26.4

Minority Interest

Agni Green Power Ltd. Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Agni Green Power Ltd.

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

KANAK MUKHOPADHYAY

Chairman & Exec. Director

HIRANMAY SAHA

Executive Director

ARUP KUMAR MAHANTA

Executive Director

ABAN SAHA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

AVISHEK KUMAR SINHA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Agni Green Power Ltd.

Summary

Agni Green Power Limited was formerly incorporated as Agni Power and Electronics Private Limited on August 25, 1995 under Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, name of Company changed to Agni Green Power Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 04, 2022. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company, dated April 01, 2022 in the name of Agni Green Power Limited. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture/assembly of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power Plant projects, including Design, Engineering,Supply, Installation & Commissioning (I&C) and Maintenance, for both Standalone and Grid Connected PV Systems, Solar Lamps and other Solar products and erection, installation and servicing the same.In 1991-92, a Partnership Firm in the name of Agni Electronics was formed by some highly skilled technical personnel including Dr. Kanak Mukhopadhyay, in Kolkata to work on renewable source of energy, mainly to serve the vast rural population by harnessing pollution free, eco-friendly non-conventional energy sources. This Partnership Firm started expanding the partners and continued to work on contract basis, mainly installation and commissioning of SPV projects.In 1995, the Company was incorporated with a motive to takeover M/s. Agni Electronics, an existing profit-making partnership firm engaged in the business of manufacturing solar powered batteries and lighting systems.In 1997, it installed off-grid Solar PV Plant in Sagar Island, in West Bengal.
Company FAQs

What is the Agni Green Power Ltd. share price today?

The Agni Green Power Ltd. shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹38.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Agni Green Power Ltd.?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agni Green Power Ltd. is ₹75.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Agni Green Power Ltd.?

The PE and PB ratios of Agni Green Power Ltd. is 228.24 and 2.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Agni Green Power Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agni Green Power Ltd. stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agni Green Power Ltd. is ₹26.1 and ₹84.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Agni Green Power Ltd.?

Agni Green Power Ltd.'s CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 13.91%, 1 Year at 49.23%, 6 Month at -30.34%, 3 Month at -7.73% and 1 Month at 5.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Agni Green Power Ltd.?

The shareholding pattern of Agni Green Power Ltd. is as follows:
Promoters - 70.57 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.43 %

