SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹38.8
Prev. Close₹38.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.8
Day's High₹38.8
Day's Low₹38.4
52 Week's High₹84.7
52 Week's Low₹26.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)75.01
P/E228.24
EPS0.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.53
19.53
14.28
7.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.31
10.92
12.33
19.26
Net Worth
30.84
30.45
26.61
26.4
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
KANAK MUKHOPADHYAY
Chairman & Exec. Director
HIRANMAY SAHA
Executive Director
ARUP KUMAR MAHANTA
Executive Director
ABAN SAHA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
AVISHEK KUMAR SINHA
Summary
Agni Green Power Limited was formerly incorporated as Agni Power and Electronics Private Limited on August 25, 1995 under Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, name of Company changed to Agni Green Power Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 04, 2022. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company, dated April 01, 2022 in the name of Agni Green Power Limited. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture/assembly of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power Plant projects, including Design, Engineering,Supply, Installation & Commissioning (I&C) and Maintenance, for both Standalone and Grid Connected PV Systems, Solar Lamps and other Solar products and erection, installation and servicing the same.In 1991-92, a Partnership Firm in the name of Agni Electronics was formed by some highly skilled technical personnel including Dr. Kanak Mukhopadhyay, in Kolkata to work on renewable source of energy, mainly to serve the vast rural population by harnessing pollution free, eco-friendly non-conventional energy sources. This Partnership Firm started expanding the partners and continued to work on contract basis, mainly installation and commissioning of SPV projects.In 1995, the Company was incorporated with a motive to takeover M/s. Agni Electronics, an existing profit-making partnership firm engaged in the business of manufacturing solar powered batteries and lighting systems.In 1997, it installed off-grid Solar PV Plant in Sagar Island, in West Bengal.
The Agni Green Power Ltd. shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹38.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agni Green Power Ltd. is ₹75.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Agni Green Power Ltd. is 228.24 and 2.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agni Green Power Ltd. stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agni Green Power Ltd. is ₹26.1 and ₹84.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Agni Green Power Ltd.'s CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 13.91%, 1 Year at 49.23%, 6 Month at -30.34%, 3 Month at -7.73% and 1 Month at 5.15%.
