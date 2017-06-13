To the Members of Agni Green Power Ltd.

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of AGNI GREEN POWER LIMITED (CIN- U40106WB1995PLC073701) ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023, Statement of Profit and Loss and statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its financial performance, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to:

a) Note 12 of the financial statements which discloses non-current investments which are not tested for impairment, if any.

b) Note 17 of the financial statements which discloses Trade receivables for which balance confirmations are not available. This fact has also been disclosed in Para 13 of Note 27 of the financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matters.

Information Other than Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Board report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable under the applicable laws and regulations. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with rule 7 of the companies (Accounts) Rules 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143 (3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, We are also responsible for expressing our opinion weather the company has adequate internal financial control system in place and operating effectiveness of such control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to event(s) or condition(s) that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

• From the matters communicated with these charged with governance we determine those matters that are of most significance in audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters we disclose these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulations precludes public disclosure about the matters of when in extremely rare circumstances we determine that the matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identity during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) According to MCA Notification No. G. S. R. 583(E) dated 13.06.2017, reporting under clause (f) of subsection 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to our separate report "Annexure B"

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act in respect of remuneration payable by a public company, in our opinion and to the best of our information there is nothing to report.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The company has no pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements;

(ii) The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contract for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There is no amount which is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vi) As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the company w.e.f. April 1, 2023, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

"ANNEXURE-A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date]

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The major Property, Plant and Equipment of the company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held by the company in its own name as per the documents produced before us.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder during the year.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventoiy at reasonable intervals during the year, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As informed to us, any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such verification.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees (at any point of time during the year), in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company;

(iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us by the management of the Company, the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clauses 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) The Company has neither given any loan nor made any investment under the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the order is not applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public, hence directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provision of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act are not applicable.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and belief the maintenance of Cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company Thus reporting under Clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income- tax, sales-tax, goods & service tax, wealth tax duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it and no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except following disputed cases :

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Period for which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax 1,07,830 Assessment Year: 2010-11 CPC Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax 81,690 Assessment Year: 2011-12 Assessing Officer Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax 3,72,190 Assessment Year: 2013-14 CPC Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax 4,28,040 Assessment Year: 2015-16 CPC Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax 56.030 Assessment Year: 2017-18 CPC Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax 34,610 Assessment Year: 2018-19 CPC Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax 55,820 Assessment Year: 2018-19 CPC These dues are subject matter of rectification under section 154 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax 53,450 Assessment Year: 2019-20 CPC Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax 77,53,880 Assessment Year: 2020-21 CPC Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax (TDS) 45,900 Financial year: 2015- 16 CPC Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax (TDS) 70,810 Financial year: 2016- 17 CPC Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax (TDS) 3,13,560 Financial year : 2017-18 CPC Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax (TDS) 31,240 Financial year : 2018-19 CPC Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax (TDS) 13,050 Financial year: 2019- 20 CPC Income Act, 1961 Tax ncome Tax (TDS) 80,010 Financial year: 2020- 21 CPC Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax (TDS) 46,360 Financial j?ear: 2021- 22 CPC Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax (TDS) 6,980 Financial year: 2022-23 CPC Total: 95,51,450

(b) There are no dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, company has no transactions, that have not been recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961);

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year;

(b) Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes;

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

(x) (a) The Company has raised moneys by way of initial public offer during the year;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has not been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, received during the year by the company;

In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us :

(xii) Company is not a Nidhi company, accordingly provisions of the Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company:

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2013.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit;

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable;

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted we are of opinion that the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year;

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of Section 135 towards corporate social responsibility are not applicable to the company of the companies Act 2013.

(xxi) The reporting under the clause For consolidation of financial statement is not applicable to the company in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

" Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the financial statement of AGNI GREEN POWER LIMITED

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (1) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 "the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph l(A)(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of "AGNI GREEN POWER LIMITED" (the Company") as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

