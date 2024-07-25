SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹488
Prev. Close₹491.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹62.5
Day's High₹488.05
Day's Low₹472
52 Week's High₹790
52 Week's Low₹342
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)520.24
P/E44
EPS11.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.07
7.83
5.22
5.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.26
7.93
4.8
3.86
Net Worth
31.33
15.76
10.02
9.08
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
201.17
185.36
66.77
61.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
201.17
185.36
66.77
61.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.54
0.52
0.52
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,067.85
|85.07
|2,08,786.33
|774.7
|0.2
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,330.25
|78.81
|1,33,023.36
|440.45
|0.47
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
627.9
|107.04
|97,527.05
|222.57
|0.2
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
54.31
|344.69
|74,659.17
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
206.49
|172.48
|71,469.35
|96.67
|0.12
|6,584.1
|70.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
PRAMIT BHARAT BRAHMBHATT
Executive Director
KANAKSINH AGARSINH GOHIL
Non Executive Director
Sureshchandra Naharsinh Rao
Independent Director
Dilip Balshanker Joshi
Independent Director
Amita Jatin Parikh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Poonam Pravinbhai Panchal
Reports by Sahaj Solar Ltd
Summary
Sahaj Solar Limited is a renewable energy solution provider company which gives them an edge in solar power market and is mainly engaged in three businesses of manufacturing of PV modules, providing solar water pumping systems and providing EPC Services. Sahaj Solar Ltd originally incorporated as Sahaj Solar Private Limited on February 26, 2010 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Promoted by Mr. Rajnibhai Radadiya and Mr. Sandipbhai Radadiya, on September 25, 2014, the existing promoters, Mr. Pramit Brahmbhatt and Mrs. Varna Brahmbhatt acquired the Company, and further got it converted into a Public Limited Company with the change in name of Company to Sahaj Solar Limited and received a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 18, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company has a PV module manufacturing plant having a capacity of 100 MWs at their plant in Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Companys aesthetic automated production facility offers mono & poly crystalline PV Modules for various solar projects across India and abroad. Apart from conventional polycrystalline module, the facility manufactures high efficiency Mono PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Contact) module, with not less than 21% and higher efficiency also. This plant has capacity to manufacture customized size PV modules. Secondly, the Company is engaged in providing solar water pumping systems. A solar water pump is an application of Solar PV System which convert
The Sahaj Solar Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹473.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sahaj Solar Ltd is ₹520.24 Cr. as of 23 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sahaj Solar Ltd is 44 and 6.43 as of 23 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sahaj Solar Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sahaj Solar Ltd is ₹342 and ₹790 as of 23 Jan ‘25
Sahaj Solar Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 36.74%, 6 Month at 30.23%, 3 Month at -8.19% and 1 Month at -5.28%.
