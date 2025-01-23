Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,067.85
|85.07
|2,08,786.33
|774.7
|0.2
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,330.25
|78.81
|1,33,023.36
|440.45
|0.47
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
627.9
|107.04
|97,527.05
|222.57
|0.2
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
54.31
|344.69
|74,659.17
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
206.49
|172.48
|71,469.35
|96.67
|0.12
|6,584.1
|70.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.