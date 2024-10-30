|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Sahaj Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 30, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/10/2024) Sahaj Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding As per communication received from NSE that required to file Financial Results in Machine Readable Form; Herewith attached Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Oct 2024
|5 Oct 2024
|Sahaj Fashions Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 05, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|28 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|Sahaj Solar Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 28, 2024.
