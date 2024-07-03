iifl-logo-icon 1
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Share Price

971.1
(-4.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,019.55
  • Day's High1,029.9
  • 52 Wk High1,492.75
  • Prev. Close1,015.5
  • Day's Low962.35
  • 52 Wk Low 562.35
  • Turnover (lac)369.35
  • P/E51.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value525.26
  • EPS19.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,472.07
  • Div. Yield0.39
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

1,019.55

Prev. Close

1,015.5

Turnover(Lac.)

369.35

Day's High

1,029.9

Day's Low

962.35

52 Week's High

1,492.75

52 Week's Low

562.35

Book Value

525.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,472.07

P/E

51.78

EPS

19.64

Divi. Yield

0.39

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 22 Jul, 2024

23 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

14 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 43.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.16

15.16

15.16

15.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

769.1

720.23

695.27

665.8

Net Worth

784.26

735.39

710.43

680.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

285.72

184.53

142.04

173.74

yoy growth (%)

54.83

29.91

-18.24

2.43

Raw materials

-182.66

-114.8

-80.02

-126.06

As % of sales

63.93

62.21

56.34

72.55

Employee costs

-14.1

-12.17

-11.94

-11.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

33.79

31.22

10.55

30.86

Depreciation

-16.91

-15.47

-16.59

-13.43

Tax paid

0

0

-2.56

-7.39

Working capital

-127.21

94.86

19.08

-87.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

54.83

29.91

-18.24

2.43

Op profit growth

54.34

402.89

-56.34

38.4

EBIT growth

24.5

114.64

-44.47

-16.08

Net profit growth

38.99

-245.3

-171.29

-20.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

242.78

245.7

354.25

252.54

252.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

242.78

245.7

354.25

252.54

252.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

78.59

24.09

20.75

29.85

27.59

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Swelect Energy Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

R Chellappan

Non Executive Director

N Jayashree

Whole-time Director

V C Raghunath

Joint Managing Director

A Balan

Independent Director

G S Samuel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R Sathish Kumar

Whole-time Director

V C Mirunalini

Chairman & Independent Directo

S Annadurai

Whole-time Director

K V Nachiappan

Independent Director

S Krishnan.

Independent Director

S Iniyan

Independent Director

Ravi Muthusamy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swelect Energy Systems Ltd

Summary

Swelect Energy Systems Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Numeric Power System Limited on September 12, 1994. The Company subsequently changed the name to Swelect Energy Systems Limited from Numeric Power System Limited on June 29, 2012. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Solar power projects, off-grid solar photovoltaic modules, based on crystalline silicon technology (c-Si), solar and wind power generation, contract manufacturing services, installation and maintenance services, sale of Solar Photovoltaic inverters and energy efficient lighting systems.The Company now manufactures UPS systems and have largest number of installations in the country. The company has technical collaboration with M/s High Performance Drives Inc., USA for manufacture of high frequency MOSFET based UPS systems and power conditioners.The company has been appointed as the authorised dealer by Groupe Schneider, France and Information Systems Pte. Ltd., Singapore for their products UPS and IT products respectively.The company has two manufacturing units are located at Sedarapet, Pondichery and Semmanchery Village, Chennai. In 2001-02 the company had launched new products in the line Interactive range namely DIGITAL 500 which was well received in the market. The company has retained its top spot in UPS & Power Electronics Manufacturing for the 9th consecutive year from 1995 on All India ratings.The newly launched range of intelligent UPS systems have certainly gen
Company FAQs

What is the Swelect Energy Systems Ltd share price today?

The Swelect Energy Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹971.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd is ₹1472.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd is 51.78 and 1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swelect Energy Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd is ₹562.35 and ₹1492.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd?

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.52%, 3 Years at 44.87%, 1 Year at 68.37%, 6 Month at -23.44%, 3 Month at -12.83% and 1 Month at -3.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.37 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 43.56 %

