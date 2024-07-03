Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,019.55
Prev. Close₹1,015.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹369.35
Day's High₹1,029.9
Day's Low₹962.35
52 Week's High₹1,492.75
52 Week's Low₹562.35
Book Value₹525.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,472.07
P/E51.78
EPS19.64
Divi. Yield0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.16
15.16
15.16
15.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
769.1
720.23
695.27
665.8
Net Worth
784.26
735.39
710.43
680.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
285.72
184.53
142.04
173.74
yoy growth (%)
54.83
29.91
-18.24
2.43
Raw materials
-182.66
-114.8
-80.02
-126.06
As % of sales
63.93
62.21
56.34
72.55
Employee costs
-14.1
-12.17
-11.94
-11.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
33.79
31.22
10.55
30.86
Depreciation
-16.91
-15.47
-16.59
-13.43
Tax paid
0
0
-2.56
-7.39
Working capital
-127.21
94.86
19.08
-87.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
54.83
29.91
-18.24
2.43
Op profit growth
54.34
402.89
-56.34
38.4
EBIT growth
24.5
114.64
-44.47
-16.08
Net profit growth
38.99
-245.3
-171.29
-20.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
242.78
245.7
354.25
252.54
252.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
242.78
245.7
354.25
252.54
252.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
78.59
24.09
20.75
29.85
27.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
R Chellappan
Non Executive Director
N Jayashree
Whole-time Director
V C Raghunath
Joint Managing Director
A Balan
Independent Director
G S Samuel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R Sathish Kumar
Whole-time Director
V C Mirunalini
Chairman & Independent Directo
S Annadurai
Whole-time Director
K V Nachiappan
Independent Director
S Krishnan.
Independent Director
S Iniyan
Independent Director
Ravi Muthusamy
Reports by Swelect Energy Systems Ltd
Summary
Swelect Energy Systems Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Numeric Power System Limited on September 12, 1994. The Company subsequently changed the name to Swelect Energy Systems Limited from Numeric Power System Limited on June 29, 2012. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Solar power projects, off-grid solar photovoltaic modules, based on crystalline silicon technology (c-Si), solar and wind power generation, contract manufacturing services, installation and maintenance services, sale of Solar Photovoltaic inverters and energy efficient lighting systems.The Company now manufactures UPS systems and have largest number of installations in the country. The company has technical collaboration with M/s High Performance Drives Inc., USA for manufacture of high frequency MOSFET based UPS systems and power conditioners.The company has been appointed as the authorised dealer by Groupe Schneider, France and Information Systems Pte. Ltd., Singapore for their products UPS and IT products respectively.The company has two manufacturing units are located at Sedarapet, Pondichery and Semmanchery Village, Chennai. In 2001-02 the company had launched new products in the line Interactive range namely DIGITAL 500 which was well received in the market. The company has retained its top spot in UPS & Power Electronics Manufacturing for the 9th consecutive year from 1995 on All India ratings.The newly launched range of intelligent UPS systems have certainly gen
Read More
The Swelect Energy Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹971.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd is ₹1472.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd is 51.78 and 1.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swelect Energy Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swelect Energy Systems Ltd is ₹562.35 and ₹1492.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.52%, 3 Years at 44.87%, 1 Year at 68.37%, 6 Month at -23.44%, 3 Month at -12.83% and 1 Month at -3.84%.
