Summary

Swelect Energy Systems Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Numeric Power System Limited on September 12, 1994. The Company subsequently changed the name to Swelect Energy Systems Limited from Numeric Power System Limited on June 29, 2012. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Solar power projects, off-grid solar photovoltaic modules, based on crystalline silicon technology (c-Si), solar and wind power generation, contract manufacturing services, installation and maintenance services, sale of Solar Photovoltaic inverters and energy efficient lighting systems.The Company now manufactures UPS systems and have largest number of installations in the country. The company has technical collaboration with M/s High Performance Drives Inc., USA for manufacture of high frequency MOSFET based UPS systems and power conditioners.The company has been appointed as the authorised dealer by Groupe Schneider, France and Information Systems Pte. Ltd., Singapore for their products UPS and IT products respectively.The company has two manufacturing units are located at Sedarapet, Pondichery and Semmanchery Village, Chennai. In 2001-02 the company had launched new products in the line Interactive range namely DIGITAL 500 which was well received in the market. The company has retained its top spot in UPS & Power Electronics Manufacturing for the 9th consecutive year from 1995 on All India ratings.The newly launched range of intelligent UPS systems have certainly gen

