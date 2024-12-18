Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 14 Dec 2024

Swelect Energy Systems Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the issuance of unlisted Non-convertible Debentures. Outcome of the Board Meeting for 1. Approval for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis. 2. Conversion of Loan given to SWELECT HHV Solar Photovoltaics Private Limited (Step-down Wholly Owned Subsidiary) into preference shares. 3. Authorization for setting up of four wholly owned Subsidiaries and to invest in the equity shares of the proposed Wholly owned subsidiaries (As per BSE Announcement dated on 18/12/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Swelect Energy Systems Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financials of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30.09.2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Approval for the proposed investment by SWELECT ENERGY SYSTEMS PTE LIMITED, Singapore (wholly owned subsidiary)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Swelect Energy Systems Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and to discuss other businesses. Submission of unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.6.2024 along with the limited reivew report issued by the Statutory Auditors Submission of outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12.8.2024 to approve the unaudited financila results for the quarter ended 30.6.2024 and other subjects. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

The following subjects were discussed and approved by the Board. 1. Amendment in the Share Purchase Agreement entered by and between DMW CNC SOLUTIONS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED(Buyer), AMEX Alloys Private Limited and the Company(seller) 2. Divestment of 9.38 % shares held by the Company in SWELECT RE Power Private Limited (Subsidiary Company) for the benefit of business under group captive scheme Read less..

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

Swelect Energy Systems Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 recommendation of final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024 and to discuss other businesses. The board at its meeting held on 24.05.2024 recommended a final dividend of Rs.3/- and special dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity share of Face value of Rs.10/- each subject to approval of the shareholders. The Board at its meeting held today approved the audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 and other businesses. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Divestment of 26.04 % shares held by the Company in Yajur Energy Solutions Private Limited In order to facilitate more Group Captive participation in the electricity consumption, the Board after considering the valuation report issued by a registered valuer, approved the proposal for sale of 3520 equity shares (face value of Rs.10 each) (26.04%) held in Yajur Energy Solutions Private Limited at Rs.11 per share to Amex Alloys Private Limited and SWELECT HHV Solar Photovoltaics Private Limited as below: 1. Sale of 2570 equity shares (19.01%) held in Yajur Energy Solutions Private Limited to Amex Alloys Private Limited for a consideration of Rs.28,270/- (Rupees twenty-eight thousand Two hundred and seventy only) 2. Sale of 950 equity shares (7.03%) held in Yajur Energy Solutions Private Limited to SWELECT HHV Solar Photovoltaics Private Limited for a consideration of Rs.10,450/- (Rupees ten thousand four hundred and fifty only)

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting for approving the Second Amendment Agreement for sale of investments in Amex Alloys Private Limited

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024

Swelect Energy Systems Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 and to consider other subjects if any. Taking note of expiry of term of Mr. S. Krishnan, Independent Director of the Company with effect from closing busines hours on 31.3.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024) Submission of Newspaper clippings of financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 27 Jan 2024