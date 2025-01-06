Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
33.79
31.22
10.55
30.86
Depreciation
-16.91
-15.47
-16.59
-13.43
Tax paid
0
0
-2.56
-7.39
Working capital
-127.21
94.86
19.08
-87.89
Other operating items
Operating
-110.33
110.6
10.47
-77.85
Capital expenditure
8.44
51.46
110.04
19.88
Free cash flow
-101.88
162.06
120.51
-57.97
Equity raised
1,327.27
1,284.11
1,329.4
1,288.58
Investing
57.45
46.29
-31.37
15.25
Financing
19
159.79
52.15
19.17
Dividends paid
0
0
1.89
4.04
Net in cash
1,301.84
1,652.26
1,472.58
1,269.07
