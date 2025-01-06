iifl-logo-icon 1
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

971.1
(-4.37%)
Jan 6, 2025

Swelect Energy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

33.79

31.22

10.55

30.86

Depreciation

-16.91

-15.47

-16.59

-13.43

Tax paid

0

0

-2.56

-7.39

Working capital

-127.21

94.86

19.08

-87.89

Other operating items

Operating

-110.33

110.6

10.47

-77.85

Capital expenditure

8.44

51.46

110.04

19.88

Free cash flow

-101.88

162.06

120.51

-57.97

Equity raised

1,327.27

1,284.11

1,329.4

1,288.58

Investing

57.45

46.29

-31.37

15.25

Financing

19

159.79

52.15

19.17

Dividends paid

0

0

1.89

4.04

Net in cash

1,301.84

1,652.26

1,472.58

1,269.07

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

