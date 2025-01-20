iifl-logo-icon 1
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Key Ratios

971.9
(2.38%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:59:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

54.87

0.12

-14.35

22.03

Op profit growth

39.7

82.02

-17.51

39.9

EBIT growth

15.72

104.91

-32.41

-6.88

Net profit growth

24.23

-356.47

-163.99

-26.54

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.02

19.98

10.99

11.41

EBIT margin

15.43

20.66

10.09

12.79

Net profit margin

8.28

10.32

-4.03

5.39

RoCE

5.11

4.98

2.66

4.33

RoNW

1.06

0.89

-0.35

0.56

RoA

0.68

0.62

-0.26

0.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

21.39

17.18

-6.71

15.72

Dividend per share

3

3

2

4

Cash EPS

0.96

-1.35

-26.4

-7.3

Book value per share

511.65

489.89

474.63

707.32

Valuation ratios

P/E

17.72

11.7

-12.37

15.07

P/CEPS

392.23

-148.35

-3.14

-32.43

P/B

0.74

0.41

0.17

0.33

EV/EBIDTA

10.13

8.07

4.2

6.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-22.42

25.44

Tax payout

-8.71

-4.28

-38.35

-42.02

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

71.39

87.28

81.28

80.77

Inventory days

106.53

99.25

101.19

82.15

Creditor days

-111.43

-103.96

-89.12

-88.7

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.42

-2.93

-1.47

-3.66

Net debt / equity

0.45

0.46

0.14

0.07

Net debt / op. profit

4.97

6.8

3.84

1.63

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-52.31

-45.68

-48.94

-63.45

Employee costs

-7.16

-10

-9.57

-7.84

Other costs

-22.49

-24.32

-30.48

-17.29

