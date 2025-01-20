Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
54.87
0.12
-14.35
22.03
Op profit growth
39.7
82.02
-17.51
39.9
EBIT growth
15.72
104.91
-32.41
-6.88
Net profit growth
24.23
-356.47
-163.99
-26.54
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.02
19.98
10.99
11.41
EBIT margin
15.43
20.66
10.09
12.79
Net profit margin
8.28
10.32
-4.03
5.39
RoCE
5.11
4.98
2.66
4.33
RoNW
1.06
0.89
-0.35
0.56
RoA
0.68
0.62
-0.26
0.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
21.39
17.18
-6.71
15.72
Dividend per share
3
3
2
4
Cash EPS
0.96
-1.35
-26.4
-7.3
Book value per share
511.65
489.89
474.63
707.32
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.72
11.7
-12.37
15.07
P/CEPS
392.23
-148.35
-3.14
-32.43
P/B
0.74
0.41
0.17
0.33
EV/EBIDTA
10.13
8.07
4.2
6.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-22.42
25.44
Tax payout
-8.71
-4.28
-38.35
-42.02
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
71.39
87.28
81.28
80.77
Inventory days
106.53
99.25
101.19
82.15
Creditor days
-111.43
-103.96
-89.12
-88.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.42
-2.93
-1.47
-3.66
Net debt / equity
0.45
0.46
0.14
0.07
Net debt / op. profit
4.97
6.8
3.84
1.63
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-52.31
-45.68
-48.94
-63.45
Employee costs
-7.16
-10
-9.57
-7.84
Other costs
-22.49
-24.32
-30.48
-17.29
