Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.16
15.16
15.16
15.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
769.1
720.23
695.27
665.8
Net Worth
784.26
735.39
710.43
680.96
Minority Interest
Debt
351.7
365.98
289.9
274.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
17.1
18.25
Total Liabilities
1,135.96
1,101.37
1,017.43
973.83
Fixed Assets
254.86
252.52
265.84
275.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
459.94
522.77
473.81
416.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
17.1
18.25
Networking Capital
290.92
226.16
225.95
257.7
Inventories
159.33
58.95
138.1
48.61
Inventory Days
176.41
96.14
Sundry Debtors
99.22
71.7
58.98
75.1
Debtor Days
75.34
148.54
Other Current Assets
208.97
193.22
223.23
234.73
Sundry Creditors
-63.7
-33.78
-176.08
-81.67
Creditor Days
224.93
161.54
Other Current Liabilities
-112.9
-63.93
-18.28
-19.07
Cash
130.22
99.93
34.73
6.01
Total Assets
1,135.94
1,101.38
1,017.43
973.83
