|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
285.72
184.53
142.04
173.74
yoy growth (%)
54.83
29.91
-18.24
2.43
Raw materials
-182.66
-114.8
-80.02
-126.06
As % of sales
63.93
62.21
56.34
72.55
Employee costs
-14.1
-12.17
-11.94
-11.4
As % of sales
4.93
6.59
8.41
6.56
Other costs
-48.2
-31.15
-44.81
-24.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.87
16.88
31.55
13.96
Operating profit
40.74
26.4
5.24
12.02
OPM
14.26
14.3
3.69
6.92
Depreciation
-16.91
-15.47
-16.59
-13.43
Interest expense
-20.63
-12.49
-9.81
-5.8
Other income
30.59
32.79
31.7
38.07
Profit before tax
33.79
31.22
10.55
30.86
Taxes
0
0
-2.56
-7.39
Tax rate
0
0
-24.3
-23.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
33.79
31.22
7.98
23.46
Exceptional items
0
-6.91
-24.71
0
Net profit
33.79
24.31
-16.73
23.46
yoy growth (%)
38.99
-245.3
-171.29
-20.11
NPM
11.82
13.17
-11.77
13.5
