Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

989.6
(1.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

285.72

184.53

142.04

173.74

yoy growth (%)

54.83

29.91

-18.24

2.43

Raw materials

-182.66

-114.8

-80.02

-126.06

As % of sales

63.93

62.21

56.34

72.55

Employee costs

-14.1

-12.17

-11.94

-11.4

As % of sales

4.93

6.59

8.41

6.56

Other costs

-48.2

-31.15

-44.81

-24.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.87

16.88

31.55

13.96

Operating profit

40.74

26.4

5.24

12.02

OPM

14.26

14.3

3.69

6.92

Depreciation

-16.91

-15.47

-16.59

-13.43

Interest expense

-20.63

-12.49

-9.81

-5.8

Other income

30.59

32.79

31.7

38.07

Profit before tax

33.79

31.22

10.55

30.86

Taxes

0

0

-2.56

-7.39

Tax rate

0

0

-24.3

-23.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

33.79

31.22

7.98

23.46

Exceptional items

0

-6.91

-24.71

0

Net profit

33.79

24.31

-16.73

23.46

yoy growth (%)

38.99

-245.3

-171.29

-20.11

NPM

11.82

13.17

-11.77

13.5

