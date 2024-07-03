Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Summary

Swelect Energy Systems Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Numeric Power System Limited on September 12, 1994. The Company subsequently changed the name to Swelect Energy Systems Limited from Numeric Power System Limited on June 29, 2012. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Solar power projects, off-grid solar photovoltaic modules, based on crystalline silicon technology (c-Si), solar and wind power generation, contract manufacturing services, installation and maintenance services, sale of Solar Photovoltaic inverters and energy efficient lighting systems.The Company now manufactures UPS systems and have largest number of installations in the country. The company has technical collaboration with M/s High Performance Drives Inc., USA for manufacture of high frequency MOSFET based UPS systems and power conditioners.The company has been appointed as the authorised dealer by Groupe Schneider, France and Information Systems Pte. Ltd., Singapore for their products UPS and IT products respectively.The company has two manufacturing units are located at Sedarapet, Pondichery and Semmanchery Village, Chennai. In 2001-02 the company had launched new products in the line Interactive range namely DIGITAL 500 which was well received in the market. The company has retained its top spot in UPS & Power Electronics Manufacturing for the 9th consecutive year from 1995 on All India ratings.The newly launched range of intelligent UPS systems have certainly generated a good momentum in the IT and Banking sector.During 2002-03,the company has signed an agreement with the Board of Investment of SriLanka(BOI) and established companys new manufacturing plant for export of UPS systems and utilise the benefits of Indo SriLanka Free Trade Agreement(ISFTA).Incorporated as a Private limited company (Numeric Lanka Technologies Private Ltd),a wholly owned subsidiary of Numeric Power,has already commenced its operations from Colombo,SriLanka.Amex Irons Private Ltd-a Foundry unit-situated adjacent to our existing Subsidiary unit-Amex Alloys Private Ltd (AAPL) - in Coimbatore was taken over in full on 14th November, 2011. The Company entered into a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) on 9th February 2012 with Novateur for transfer of the entire UPS business of the company, including 100% share sale of Numeric Lanka Technologies Private Limited and sale of UPS Business in Singapore for a total consideration of Rs 837.08 Crores the consummation of which took place on 29th May 2012. In 2012, the Company ventured into offering Green Energy Solutions like Solar Power Systems, Wind Energy Generation and LED lighting systems. In addition to this, it installed about 1 MWp of solar power generation system commissioned for captive power generation and over 1000 installations for many Rural Schools, Banks, ATMs, and other Customer needs.In 2012-13, the Company had consummated slump sale of its UPS business comprising operations in India, Singapore and investment in a Srilanka as a going concern on a slump sale basis. In 2013, the Company launched the Smart Grid projects, commissioned 2 sites of 1 MW SPV parks each under REC scheme and IREDA scheme. It acquired 49% Equity with Board Control in HHV Solar Technologies Private Limited a branded Solar Module Manufacturing Company in Bangalore. It had installed a 1.5 MW wind mill quite successfully and also commissioned an off-grid Solar-Wind Hybrid System. In 2014, it commissioned 15 MW Modular Solar Park Project at Vellakoil. It acquired 49% Equity with Board Control in HHV Solar Technologies Private Limited, a branded Solar Module Manufacturing Company in Bangalore and consequently, changed its name from HHV SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED to HHV SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED during the FY 2013-14.During 2016-17, the Company designed, manufactured, installed and commissioned Indias Largest Floating Solar power plant for NTPC in Kayankulam, Kerala; commissioned a 3.5 MW Solar Power plant for a major and leading Dairy products company in Tamil Nadu; 1 MW SPV roof top installation was designed, manufactured, installed and commissioned on one of Chennais largest commercial rooftop for a major IT Park; 150 Kw SPV Car Port was installed and commissioned for Chennai Metro Rail. In 2018-19, the Company commissioned a 1.2 MW SPV ground mount power plant for a major Hospital in Tamil Nadu; 2.5 MW SPV utility scale Project for a Spinning Mill Company in Tamil Nadu; 12 MW SPV power plant was commissioned on Energy sale model in Tamil Nadu; 3 MW SPV power plant is set up on power sale model for a major shopping mall in Tamil Nadu; a 160 kWp SPV power plant was installed and commissioned on their Green building in India. It launched and commercialized its Mono PERC SPV in new markets; developed 1500 V SPV modules for new and international markets.In 2020, the Company commissioned a solar park for a Foundry cluster; During the year 2020-21 a new sand automatic conveyer equipment installed for better utilization of sand and speed up the sand management @ the cost of Rs.59.79 lakhs, also established a new spacious pattern storage for handling the customer patterns @ the cost Rs.37.58 Lakhs.SWELECT HHV Solar Photovoltaics Private Limited (SHPV) was incorporated on May 3, 2021 as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company for manufacturing the upgraded Solar PV modules. The construction of fully Automated State-of-the-Art with new 500 MW production capacity of Solar PV Module Manufacturing plant was completed in 2021. The company commissioned the said Solar Power Plants and commenced the commercial generation of solar power from 26.03.2022 onwards. In 2022, it commissioned more than 34 MW of Projects under EPC vertical out of which 9.5 MW Solar project, near Erode, for a Dairy major which was adjudged the best solar project of the year.The Company commenced the production of solar photovoltaic modules by the subsidiary, SHPV in 2023. In 2023-24, Company sold its investment held in equity shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, AMEX Alloys Private Limited (AAPL) to DMW CNC Solutions IndiaPrivate Limited and AAPL ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary w.e.f. March 18, 2024.EGS Solar Energy Private Limited was incorporated as a subsidiary on January 4, 2024.