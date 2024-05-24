The board at its meeting held on 24.05.2024 recommended a final dividend of Rs.3/- and special dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity share of Face value of Rs.10/- each subject to approval of the shareholders. The register of members will be closed from Tuesday 23rd July,2024 to Monday 29th July,2024 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and determining the entitlement of the members to the final and special dividend . Hence the record date for the AGM and dividend is 22nd July,2024.