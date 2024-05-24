|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|24 May 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|The board at its meeting held on 24.05.2024 recommended a final dividend of Rs.3/- and special dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity share of Face value of Rs.10/- each subject to approval of the shareholders. The register of members will be closed from Tuesday 23rd July,2024 to Monday 29th July,2024 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and determining the entitlement of the members to the final and special dividend . Hence the record date for the AGM and dividend is 22nd July,2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.