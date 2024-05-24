The board at its meeting held on 24.05.2024 recommended a final dividend of Rs.3/- and special dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity share of Face value of Rs.10/- each subject to approval of the shareholders. Proceedings of the 29th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024) Submission of Voting results and Scrutinizers Report of the Annual General Meeting held on 29th July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024) Submission of copy of minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 29.7.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)