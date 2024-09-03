SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹176
Prev. Close₹169.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹63.78
Day's High₹197
Day's Low₹176
52 Week's High₹204
52 Week's Low₹116.2
Book Value₹49.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)89.64
P/E26.63
EPS6.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.28
0.3
0.3
0.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.01
3.12
2.02
1.79
Net Worth
6.29
3.42
2.32
2.09
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Dhiraj Kochar
Whole Time Director & CFO
Tapaswini Panda
Executive Director
Brahmananda Patra
Independent Director
Shyamal Ghosh Roy
Independent Director
Pashupati Nath Kundu
Independent Director
Pranay Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyabrata Nayak.
Reports by Vdeal System Ltd
Summary
Vdeal System Limited was originally incorporated on December 10, 2009 as a private limited company in the name and style of Swastik Energy System Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Cuttack. Subsequently, the name of Company thereafter changed from Swastik Energy Private Limited to Vdeal System Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 21, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Cuttack. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vdeal System Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 20, 2024 pursuant to conversion to Public Limited Company was issued. by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.The Company specializes in providing solutions in Smart Low Voltage (LV) panels, Smart Medium Voltage (MV) panels, Smart Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) panels, Smart Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) panels, Air insulated & Sandwich busducts backed by In-house Product design & development, manufacturing, system integration, servicing of automation solutions and smart electrical control panels that adhere to high international IEC standards of quality and safety. The Company is a growing Integrated Electrical and Automation solution provider dealing in comprehensive electrical solutions across industries with significant presence in multiple Industry segments and the products are supplied to industry players through a Business
Read More
The Vdeal System Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹183.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vdeal System Ltd is ₹89.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vdeal System Ltd is 26.63 and 3.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vdeal System Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vdeal System Ltd is ₹116.2 and ₹204 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vdeal System Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -4.96%, 3 Month at 24.29% and 1 Month at 2.97%.
