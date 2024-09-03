iifl-logo-icon 1
Vdeal System Ltd Share Price

183.3
(8.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:14:56 AM

  • Open176
  • Day's High197
  • 52 Wk High204
  • Prev. Close169.65
  • Day's Low176
  • 52 Wk Low 116.2
  • Turnover (lac)63.78
  • P/E26.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.82
  • EPS6.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)89.64
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vdeal System Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

176

Prev. Close

169.65

Turnover(Lac.)

63.78

Day's High

197

Day's Low

176

52 Week's High

204

52 Week's Low

116.2

Book Value

49.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

89.64

P/E

26.63

EPS

6.37

Divi. Yield

0

Vdeal System Ltd Corporate Action

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Vdeal System Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vdeal System Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:37 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.97%

Non-Promoter- 2.23%

Institutions: 2.23%

Non-Institutions: 30.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vdeal System Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.28

0.3

0.3

0.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.01

3.12

2.02

1.79

Net Worth

6.29

3.42

2.32

2.09

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vdeal System Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vdeal System Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Dhiraj Kochar

Whole Time Director & CFO

Tapaswini Panda

Executive Director

Brahmananda Patra

Independent Director

Shyamal Ghosh Roy

Independent Director

Pashupati Nath Kundu

Independent Director

Pranay Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyabrata Nayak.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vdeal System Ltd

Summary

Vdeal System Limited was originally incorporated on December 10, 2009 as a private limited company in the name and style of Swastik Energy System Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Cuttack. Subsequently, the name of Company thereafter changed from Swastik Energy Private Limited to Vdeal System Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 21, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Cuttack. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vdeal System Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 20, 2024 pursuant to conversion to Public Limited Company was issued. by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.The Company specializes in providing solutions in Smart Low Voltage (LV) panels, Smart Medium Voltage (MV) panels, Smart Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) panels, Smart Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) panels, Air insulated & Sandwich busducts backed by In-house Product design & development, manufacturing, system integration, servicing of automation solutions and smart electrical control panels that adhere to high international IEC standards of quality and safety. The Company is a growing Integrated Electrical and Automation solution provider dealing in comprehensive electrical solutions across industries with significant presence in multiple Industry segments and the products are supplied to industry players through a Business
Company FAQs

What is the Vdeal System Ltd share price today?

The Vdeal System Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹183.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vdeal System Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vdeal System Ltd is ₹89.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vdeal System Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vdeal System Ltd is 26.63 and 3.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vdeal System Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vdeal System Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vdeal System Ltd is ₹116.2 and ₹204 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vdeal System Ltd?

Vdeal System Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -4.96%, 3 Month at 24.29% and 1 Month at 2.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vdeal System Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vdeal System Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.97 %
Institutions - 1.40 %
Public - 31.63 %

