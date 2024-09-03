Vdeal System Ltd Summary

Vdeal System Limited was originally incorporated on December 10, 2009 as a private limited company in the name and style of Swastik Energy System Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Cuttack. Subsequently, the name of Company thereafter changed from Swastik Energy Private Limited to Vdeal System Private Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 21, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Cuttack. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Vdeal System Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 20, 2024 pursuant to conversion to Public Limited Company was issued. by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.The Company specializes in providing solutions in Smart Low Voltage (LV) panels, Smart Medium Voltage (MV) panels, Smart Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) panels, Smart Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) panels, Air insulated & Sandwich busducts backed by In-house Product design & development, manufacturing, system integration, servicing of automation solutions and smart electrical control panels that adhere to high international IEC standards of quality and safety. The Company is a growing Integrated Electrical and Automation solution provider dealing in comprehensive electrical solutions across industries with significant presence in multiple Industry segments and the products are supplied to industry players through a Business - to - Business (B2B) model. The Company is also fuelling the next wave of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning)-driven innovation solution that can integrate IOT (Internet of things), AI and ML into a Cloud based Software as a Service (SaaS) Model. In 2017, the Company acquired the ongoing business of a partnership firm M/s. Vdeal System having principal place of business at Bhubaneswar, Orissa vide Takeover Agreement dated April 01, 2017 and where one of its promoter Mr. Dhiraj Kochar was partner.The Company is planning the Initial Public Offer of 16,14,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.