Voltamp Transformers Ltd Share Price

10,219.55
(-1.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:26 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10,220
  • Day's High10,513.9
  • 52 Wk High14,800
  • Prev. Close10,426.25
  • Day's Low10,168
  • 52 Wk Low 6,313.2
  • Turnover (lac)1,809.47
  • P/E30.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,491.33
  • EPS339.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,339.24
  • Div. Yield0.86
Voltamp Transformers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

10,220

Prev. Close

10,426.25

Turnover(Lac.)

1,809.47

Day's High

10,513.9

Day's Low

10,168

52 Week's High

14,800

52 Week's Low

6,313.2

Book Value

1,491.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,339.24

P/E

30.7

EPS

339.35

Divi. Yield

0.86

Voltamp Transformers Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 90

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

Voltamp Transformers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Voltamp Secures ₹263 Crore GETCO Contract for Power Transformers

6 Nov 2024|10:30 PM

The contract involves the design, manufacture, testing, and supply of power transformers based on specifications detailed in GETCO’s tender requirements.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:06 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.99%

Non-Promoter- 51.18%

Institutions: 51.18%

Non-Institutions: 10.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Voltamp Transformers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.12

10.12

10.12

10.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,343.5

1,097.11

932.03

824.04

Net Worth

1,353.62

1,107.23

942.15

834.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,127.2

692.3

858.57

639.01

yoy growth (%)

62.81

-19.36

34.35

4.59

Raw materials

-877.29

-528.98

-645.69

-494.32

As % of sales

77.82

76.4

75.2

77.35

Employee costs

-38.87

-33.23

-33.29

-24.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

173.2

140.46

113.35

100.14

Depreciation

-7.94

-8.85

-8.99

-5.99

Tax paid

-40.36

-28.24

-23.97

-26.66

Working capital

47.07

50.5

6.52

9.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

62.81

-19.36

34.35

4.59

Op profit growth

79.47

-31.91

72.27

9.71

EBIT growth

23.35

24.43

12.57

7.88

Net profit growth

18.37

25.55

21.62

1.76

Voltamp Transformers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Voltamp Transformers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Kunjal L Patel

Chairman & Managing Director

Kanubhai S Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Hemant P Shaparia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanket Rathod

Non Executive Director

Taral K. Patel

Independent Director

Jabal Chandravadan Lashkari

Independent Director

Visha Suchde

Independent Director

Roopa Patel

Independent Director

Sameer Khera

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Voltamp Transformers Ltd

Summary

Voltamp Transformers Ltd is a leading transformer manufacturing company in India. The company is offering distribution transformers, power transformers and dry type transformers, in which the distribution and power transformers are oil-filled transformers. Their manufacturing facility is located at Makarapura in Vadodara. They have four independent units each for oil filled power transformer, oil filled distribution transformer, resin impregnated dry type transformer and cast resin type transformer.Voltamp Transformers Ltd was established in the year 1963 in Vadodara. The company was jointly promoted by the families of Lalitkumar H Patel, Babubhai H Patel and Navinchandra R Patel to manufacture transformers. In the year 1970, they commenced manufacture of transformer upto 10,000 KVA, 66 KV for utilities and industrial clients. In the year 1981, the company commenced manufacture of 132 KV Class Transformer and in the year 1986, they started manufacture of 50 MVA, 132 KV Class Power Transformers.In the year 1998, the company entered into technical license with Mora Tranformatoren GmbH, Germany for manufacturing Vacuum Resin Impregnated Dry Type Transformers. In the year 2000, they started to manufacture Induction Furnace Transformers. Also, they divested their stake of 1,520,000 shares in their subsidiary, Voltamp Transformer (South) Pvt Ltd to Patson Transformers Pvt Ltd. Thus Voltamp Transformer (South) Pvt Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary company.In the year 2002, the company e
Company FAQs

What is the Voltamp Transformers Ltd share price today?

The Voltamp Transformers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10219.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Voltamp Transformers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Voltamp Transformers Ltd is ₹10339.24 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Voltamp Transformers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Voltamp Transformers Ltd is 30.7 and 7.43 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Voltamp Transformers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Voltamp Transformers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Voltamp Transformers Ltd is ₹6313.2 and ₹14800 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Voltamp Transformers Ltd?

Voltamp Transformers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.24%, 3 Years at 72.01%, 1 Year at 59.70%, 6 Month at -14.72%, 3 Month at -18.88% and 1 Month at -0.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Voltamp Transformers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Voltamp Transformers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.00 %
Institutions - 51.18 %
Public - 10.82 %

