Summary

Voltamp Transformers Ltd is a leading transformer manufacturing company in India. The company is offering distribution transformers, power transformers and dry type transformers, in which the distribution and power transformers are oil-filled transformers. Their manufacturing facility is located at Makarapura in Vadodara. They have four independent units each for oil filled power transformer, oil filled distribution transformer, resin impregnated dry type transformer and cast resin type transformer.Voltamp Transformers Ltd was established in the year 1963 in Vadodara. The company was jointly promoted by the families of Lalitkumar H Patel, Babubhai H Patel and Navinchandra R Patel to manufacture transformers. In the year 1970, they commenced manufacture of transformer upto 10,000 KVA, 66 KV for utilities and industrial clients. In the year 1981, the company commenced manufacture of 132 KV Class Transformer and in the year 1986, they started manufacture of 50 MVA, 132 KV Class Power Transformers.In the year 1998, the company entered into technical license with Mora Tranformatoren GmbH, Germany for manufacturing Vacuum Resin Impregnated Dry Type Transformers. In the year 2000, they started to manufacture Induction Furnace Transformers. Also, they divested their stake of 1,520,000 shares in their subsidiary, Voltamp Transformer (South) Pvt Ltd to Patson Transformers Pvt Ltd. Thus Voltamp Transformer (South) Pvt Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary company.In the year 2002, the company e

