SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹10,220
Prev. Close₹10,426.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,809.47
Day's High₹10,513.9
Day's Low₹10,168
52 Week's High₹14,800
52 Week's Low₹6,313.2
Book Value₹1,491.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,339.24
P/E30.7
EPS339.35
Divi. Yield0.86
The contract involves the design, manufacture, testing, and supply of power transformers based on specifications detailed in GETCO’s tender requirements.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.12
10.12
10.12
10.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,343.5
1,097.11
932.03
824.04
Net Worth
1,353.62
1,107.23
942.15
834.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,127.2
692.3
858.57
639.01
yoy growth (%)
62.81
-19.36
34.35
4.59
Raw materials
-877.29
-528.98
-645.69
-494.32
As % of sales
77.82
76.4
75.2
77.35
Employee costs
-38.87
-33.23
-33.29
-24.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
173.2
140.46
113.35
100.14
Depreciation
-7.94
-8.85
-8.99
-5.99
Tax paid
-40.36
-28.24
-23.97
-26.66
Working capital
47.07
50.5
6.52
9.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
62.81
-19.36
34.35
4.59
Op profit growth
79.47
-31.91
72.27
9.71
EBIT growth
23.35
24.43
12.57
7.88
Net profit growth
18.37
25.55
21.62
1.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Kunjal L Patel
Chairman & Managing Director
Kanubhai S Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Hemant P Shaparia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanket Rathod
Non Executive Director
Taral K. Patel
Independent Director
Jabal Chandravadan Lashkari
Independent Director
Visha Suchde
Independent Director
Roopa Patel
Independent Director
Sameer Khera
Summary
Voltamp Transformers Ltd is a leading transformer manufacturing company in India. The company is offering distribution transformers, power transformers and dry type transformers, in which the distribution and power transformers are oil-filled transformers. Their manufacturing facility is located at Makarapura in Vadodara. They have four independent units each for oil filled power transformer, oil filled distribution transformer, resin impregnated dry type transformer and cast resin type transformer.Voltamp Transformers Ltd was established in the year 1963 in Vadodara. The company was jointly promoted by the families of Lalitkumar H Patel, Babubhai H Patel and Navinchandra R Patel to manufacture transformers. In the year 1970, they commenced manufacture of transformer upto 10,000 KVA, 66 KV for utilities and industrial clients. In the year 1981, the company commenced manufacture of 132 KV Class Transformer and in the year 1986, they started manufacture of 50 MVA, 132 KV Class Power Transformers.In the year 1998, the company entered into technical license with Mora Tranformatoren GmbH, Germany for manufacturing Vacuum Resin Impregnated Dry Type Transformers. In the year 2000, they started to manufacture Induction Furnace Transformers. Also, they divested their stake of 1,520,000 shares in their subsidiary, Voltamp Transformer (South) Pvt Ltd to Patson Transformers Pvt Ltd. Thus Voltamp Transformer (South) Pvt Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary company.In the year 2002, the company e
Read More
The Voltamp Transformers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10219.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Voltamp Transformers Ltd is ₹10339.24 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Voltamp Transformers Ltd is 30.7 and 7.43 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Voltamp Transformers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Voltamp Transformers Ltd is ₹6313.2 and ₹14800 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Voltamp Transformers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.24%, 3 Years at 72.01%, 1 Year at 59.70%, 6 Month at -14.72%, 3 Month at -18.88% and 1 Month at -0.85%.
