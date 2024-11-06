Voltamp Transformers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.12
10.12
10.12
10.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,343.5
1,097.11
932.03
824.04
Net Worth
1,353.62
1,107.23
942.15
834.16
Minority Interest
Debt
3.21
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.68
5.37
5.79
0
Total Liabilities
1,366.51
1,112.6
947.94
834.16
Fixed Assets
77.35
67.56
69.29
60.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
921.74
717.61
561.27
492.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.99
3.71
3.73
0.38
Networking Capital
333.99
305.81
300.18
255.08
Inventories
226.22
174.77
209.37
127.31
Inventory Days
67.79
67.12
Sundry Debtors
238.75
226.42
190.45
170.72
Debtor Days
61.66
90
Other Current Assets
27.59
18.28
17.4
39
Sundry Creditors
-8.46
-3.01
-1.97
-6.8
Creditor Days
0.63
3.58
Other Current Liabilities
-150.11
-110.65
-115.07
-75.15
Cash
29.42
17.91
13.47
25.47
Total Assets
1,366.49
1,112.6
947.94
834.16
