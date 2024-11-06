iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Voltamp Transformers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9,752.35
(-4.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Voltamp Transformers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,127.2

692.3

858.57

639.01

yoy growth (%)

62.81

-19.36

34.35

4.59

Raw materials

-877.29

-528.98

-645.69

-494.32

As % of sales

77.82

76.4

75.2

77.35

Employee costs

-38.87

-33.23

-33.29

-24.48

As % of sales

3.44

4.8

3.87

3.83

Other costs

-72.04

-52.64

-65.83

-54.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.39

7.6

7.66

8.48

Operating profit

138.99

77.44

113.74

66.02

OPM

12.33

11.18

13.24

10.33

Depreciation

-7.94

-8.85

-8.99

-5.99

Interest expense

-0.79

-0.6

0

-0.55

Other income

42.95

72.46

8.6

40.67

Profit before tax

173.2

140.46

113.35

100.14

Taxes

-40.36

-28.24

-23.97

-26.66

Tax rate

-23.3

-20.1

-21.15

-26.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

132.83

112.21

89.37

73.48

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

132.83

112.21

89.37

73.48

yoy growth (%)

18.37

25.55

21.62

1.76

NPM

11.78

16.2

10.4

11.49

Volt.Transform. : related Articles

Voltamp Secures ₹263 Crore GETCO Contract for Power Transformers

Voltamp Secures ₹263 Crore GETCO Contract for Power Transformers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|10:30 PM

The contract involves the design, manufacture, testing, and supply of power transformers based on specifications detailed in GETCO’s tender requirements.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Voltamp Transformers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.