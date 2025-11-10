Voltamp Transformers Q2 Profit Rises 4% YoY; Revenue Up 21% Despite Rain Disruptions

Voltamp Transformers Ltd posted a steady set of numbers for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), with revenue growth remaining strong despite weather disruptions that slowed deliveries.

The company’s net profit increased 4.2% year-on-year to ₹78.85 crore, against ₹75.67 crore in the same period last year. Revenue climbed 21.3% to ₹482.6 crore, supported by healthy execution and demand across transformer categories. Operating profit also improved, with EBITDA rising 24.8% to ₹93.55 crore. The operating margin stayed firm at 19.4%, reflecting efficient cost management and a better product mix.

Rain Halts Access to Sites

Voltamp said heavy rainfall during the quarter disrupted access to certain delivery sites, which delayed dispatches and affected invoicing by around ₹10 crore. Even so, the company achieved a major production milestone, it manufactured and delivered its highest-rated power transformer so far, a 160 MVA, 220 kV class unit, ahead of schedule.

Vijay Gupta Appointed COO

The board has promoted Vijay Gupta as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Gupta has spent 18 years with Voltamp and carries over 30 years of industry experience, including previous roles at Crompton Greaves Ltd.

Greenfield Project On Track

Voltamp’s new EHV power transformer greenfield facility continues to progress on schedule, with completion targeted for June 2026. The company has invested ₹82.8 crore in the project as of September.

Robust Order Pipeline

The transformer maker began FY26 with an order book of ₹938 crore and has so far added new orders worth ₹1,377 crore. Another ₹92 crore in contracts are awaiting confirmation. Voltamp said its order pipeline remains healthy, giving the company clear visibility for the coming quarters and continued momentum in its core business.

