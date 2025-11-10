iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Voltamp Transformers Q2 Profit Rises 4% YoY; Revenue Up 21% Despite Rain Disruptions

10 Nov 2025 , 08:58 AM

Voltamp Transformers Ltd posted a steady set of numbers for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), with revenue growth remaining strong despite weather disruptions that slowed deliveries.

The company’s net profit increased 4.2% year-on-year to ₹78.85 crore, against ₹75.67 crore in the same period last year. Revenue climbed 21.3% to ₹482.6 crore, supported by healthy execution and demand across transformer categories. Operating profit also improved, with EBITDA rising 24.8% to ₹93.55 crore. The operating margin stayed firm at 19.4%, reflecting efficient cost management and a better product mix.

Rain Halts Access to Sites

Voltamp said heavy rainfall during the quarter disrupted access to certain delivery sites, which delayed dispatches and affected invoicing by around ₹10 crore. Even so, the company achieved a major production milestone, it manufactured and delivered its highest-rated power transformer so far, a 160 MVA, 220 kV class unit, ahead of schedule.

Vijay Gupta Appointed COO

The board has promoted Vijay Gupta as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Gupta has spent 18 years with Voltamp and carries over 30 years of industry experience, including previous roles at Crompton Greaves Ltd.

Greenfield Project On Track

Voltamp’s new EHV power transformer greenfield facility continues to progress on schedule, with completion targeted for June 2026. The company has invested ₹82.8 crore in the project as of September.

Robust Order Pipeline

The transformer maker began FY26 with an order book of ₹938 crore and has so far added new orders worth ₹1,377 crore. Another ₹92 crore in contracts are awaiting confirmation. Voltamp said its order pipeline remains healthy, giving the company clear visibility for the coming quarters and continued momentum in its core business.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Q2 FY26 Reuslts
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
  • stocks to watch
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Voltamp Transformers Q2 Profit Rises 4% YoY; Revenue Up 21% Despite Rain Disruptions

Voltamp Transformers Q2 Profit Rises 4% YoY; Revenue Up 21% Despite Rain Disruptions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Nov 2025|08:58 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 10th November 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 10th November 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Nov 2025|07:04 AM
NBCC Secures ₹350 Crore Project Management Order From Heavy Vehicles Factory

NBCC Secures ₹350 Crore Project Management Order From Heavy Vehicles Factory

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2025|03:30 PM
Divi’s Labs Posts 35% Jump in Q2 Profit at ₹689 Crore, Revenue Up 16%

Divi’s Labs Posts 35% Jump in Q2 Profit at ₹689 Crore, Revenue Up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2025|01:58 PM
Infosys Announces ₹18,000 Crore Share Buyback, Record Date Fixed for November 14, 2025

Infosys Announces ₹18,000 Crore Share Buyback, Record Date Fixed for November 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2025|01:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.