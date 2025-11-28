Voltamp Transformers Secures ₹85.05 Crore GETCO Order for Power Transformer Supply

Voltamp Transformers Ltd has announced that it has secured a Letter of Intent from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd (GETCO) for supplying power transformers worth ₹85.05 crore, including GST.

The LoI covers the engineering, production, quality testing, and delivery of transformers across several capacity categories, in line with GETCO’s technical specifications. The company added that the order is from a domestic utility and is scheduled to be executed within six months from the commencement date.

Quarterly Performance Highlights

Voltamp posted a 4.2% rise in net profit, coming in at ₹78.85 crore, compared with ₹75.67 crore in the same quarter last year. Quarterly revenue increased 21.3% year-on-year to ₹482.6 crore, supported by stronger project execution and improved order inflows. EBITDA grew 24.8% to ₹93.55 crore, with operating margins remaining firm at 19.4%, reflecting efficient cost management and healthy demand.

The company noted that heavy rainfall affected access to certain project sites, leading to a delay in invoicing valued at around ₹10 crore during the quarter. However, Voltamp marked a significant achievement by producing and dispatching its largest-ever power transformer, rated at 160 MVA / 220 kV. The equipment was shipped ahead of schedule, underscoring the company’s execution and manufacturing capability.

Order Book and Outlook

Voltamp began FY26 with an order book of ₹938 crore, giving strong visibility for upcoming quarters. From the start of the financial year, the company has booked ₹1,377 crore in fresh orders, indicating sustained momentum in the power infrastructure space.

The company also has pending confirmations for additional contracts worth ₹92 crore, which are expected to add further strength to its pipeline. Voltamp said that the overall order environment remains healthy, supporting steady growth in revenue and operational performance.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com