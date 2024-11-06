Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
37.99%
37.99%
37.99%
37.99%
37.99%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
51.18%
51.64%
51.8%
51.99%
50.81%
Non-Institutions
10.81%
10.35%
10.19%
10%
11.18%
Total Non-Promoter
62%
62%
62%
62%
62%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The contract involves the design, manufacture, testing, and supply of power transformers based on specifications detailed in GETCO’s tender requirements.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.