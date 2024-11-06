|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|2 May 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|-
|90
|900
|Final
|With reference to above and pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter alia Considered and approved: Recommended dividend on Equity Shares @900% i.e.90/- per share of 10/- each for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
