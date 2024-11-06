Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

VOLTAMP TRANSFORMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter alia Considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

VOLTAMP TRANSFORMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. With reference to above and pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter alia Considered and approved: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Fresh Capital Expenditure up to INR 200 crores, which is primarily aimed to build a grass route new state-of-the-art facility for manufacturing power transformers near Vadodara. The proposed investment will be funded through internal accruals. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

VOLTAMP TRANSFORMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Recommendation of Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. With reference to above and pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter alia Considered and approved: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Audited Financial Statement for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3. Recommended dividend on Equity Shares @900% i.e.90/- per share of 10/- each for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. 4. Appointment of Smt. Roopa B. Patel (DIN: 00090105) as an Additional Director designated as a Woman Independent Director of the Company with effect from 2nd May 2024. 5. Appointment of Shri Sameer Khera (DIN: 00009317) as an Additional Director designated as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from 2nd May 2024. Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05..2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024