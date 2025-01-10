Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 57th Directors Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

( in Lakhs)

PARTICULARS 2023-2024 2022-2023 Net Sales and Service Income 161622.27 138510.41 Profit before Finance cost and Depreciation 41132.78 27095.18 Finance Cost 208.16 89.04 Depreciation 1136.97 969.35 Profit Before Tax* 39787.65 26036.79 Current Tax 8611.01 6091.82 Deffered Tax 413.04 (56.88) Income Tax of earlier year 27.53 7.57 Net profit after Tax before comprehensive loss 30736.07 19994.28 Other Comprehensive Loss / (Income) (27.11) 54.73 Net Profit after Tax 30708.96 20049.01

* Includes profit (gain) of 53.67 crores towards appreciation in value of investment Marked to Market adjustment) (Previous year: 17.08 crore), being book entry.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW & STATE OF THE COMPANY AFFAIRS:

OPERATIONS :

In the year under review, the Company has posted an ever-highest sales and service revenue of 1616.22 crores as compared to 1385.10 crores in the previous year. The sales in term of volume increased to 13070 MVA as compared to 11883 MVA in the previous year. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased to 397.88 crores, as compared to 260.37 crores in the previous year and Profit After Tax (PAT) increased to 307.08 crores, as compared to 200.49 crores in the previous year.

The operating performance for the year under review was in line with the Companys business plan to improve revenue and volume. During the year, the Company delivered excellent performance with the ever highest sales revenue and profit in its vibrant history. Despite challenging macro-economic environment driven by volatile raw material price environment, the Company has reported its highest ever revenue, EBIDTA and PAT with the highest return on capital employed @ 75.87% on business operations segment (excluding investments).

Reflecting on the Companys stellar performance, the Board of Directors proposed payment of dividend of 90 per equity share on face value of 10 per share, the ever highest in its history entailing total payout of 91.05 crores, representing 38.55% payout of after tax profit adjusted for mark to market profit being book entry.

Going forward, business outlook looks stable, aided by steady growth in domestic demand and the Governments thrust on green energy and infrastructure spending and also PLI lead investment. The order booking tempo is expected to continue at market prices except inflationary pressures leading to steep interest rate hike, forcing corporates to defer CAPEX.

Competitive pressures are back, limiting scope for expanding margin. The Company is gearing up to meet up with increased competitive pressures in market with many players from unorganized segment and sick/ partially functioning players getting revived with the increased opportunities. In changed scenario, customers have better bargaining power in terms of prices and terms. This will impact realisation. Enquiry pipelines is healthy and is expected to continue.

The Company is aiming for full utilisation of manufacturing capacity ensuring healthy growth of SALES & SERVICES revenue, in value and volume terms. The opening order book at 1st April, 2024 is 840.66 crores (7839 MVA). The Company will continue pursuing only profitable growth opportunities ensuring balance sheet health.

For detailed analysis of the performance, please refer to the Management Discussion and Analysis section of the Annual Report given in Annexure-IV.

NEW FACTORY LAND:

The Company has identified suitable plot of land to put up new power transformer factory near Jarod village on Vadodara –Halol Road in Gujarat. Requisite permission / approval will be in place by end of June 2024. The new CAPEX will be funded from internal accruals.

DIVIDEND:

Your Directors take pleasure in recommending payment of dividend @ 900% (i.e. 90 per share) of 10 each, for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE TRANSFERRED TO RESERVES :

The Company has made no transfer to reserves during financial year 2023-24.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There is no change in the nature of business during the financial year 2023-24.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

During the year 2023-24 no significant and material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

Your Company has no Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies. Further, the Policy determining "material" subsidiaries has been posted on the website of the Company i.e. https://www.voltamptransformers.com/index.php/dashboard/policies.

DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposit during the year and there was no deposit at the beginning of the year. Therefore, Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to acceptance of deposits is not applicable and hence, no detail of the deposit is given in the report.

SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review, the Company has neither issued any securities nor has taken any Corporate Action for cancellation of issued securities, hence, there is no change in share capital structure of the Company.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND AND SHARES TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

The unclaimed dividend amount aggregating to 1,31,788 for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2016 was transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund established by the Central Government, during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, pursuant to Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013. During the year Company has also transferred shares on which dividend remained unclaimed and unpaid for a period of consecutive seven years pursuant to the provisions of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 and subsequent amendments thereto by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS REGARDING CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The disclosure of particulars relating to conservation of energy and technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required by Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure – I forming part of this report.

EMPLOYEES:

The industrial relations during the year under review have remained cordial and satisfactory. The Board thanks all the Employees for their valuable contribution to the working of the Company.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(1) and Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the names and other particulars of employees and the Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details are set out in the Annexure - II to the Directors Report. However, as per the provisions of Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors Report is being sent to the shareholders without this Annexure. Shareholders interested in obtaining a copy of the Annexure may write to the Company Secretary at the Companys Registered Office. The information is also available for inspection at the corporate office during working hours up to the date of the Annual General Meeting.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

In compliance with the requirements of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate report on Corporate Governance is given in Annexure –III along with certificate from M/s. J J Gandhi & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, FCS No.3519 and CP No.2515, confirming compliance with the requirement of Corporate Governance.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

A detailed review of the operations, performance and future outlook of the Company and its businesses is given in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report which forms part of this Report as Annexure - IV.

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

At the 55th Annual General Meeting held on 12th August, 2022, M/s. CNK & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountant (FRN: 101961W), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold the office till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027.

The Report issued by M/s. CNK & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountant (FRN: 101961W), Statutory Auditor for FY 2023-24 does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

COST AUDITORS:

The Board of Directors, on recommendation of the Audit Committee, has re-appointed M/s Y. S. Thakar & Co., Cost Accountants (Firm Registration No.000318) as Cost Auditor of the Company, for the Financial year ending on 31st March, 2025, at a remuneration as mentioned in the Notice convening the 57th AGM and the same is recommended for your consideration and ratification.

The maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is required by the Company and accordingly such accounts and records are made and maintained. The Company has filed the Cost Audit Report for F.Y. 2022-23 on 5th September, 2023, which is within the time limit prescribed under the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014. The Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed M/s. J. J. Gandhi & Company, Practicing Company Secretaries, Vadodara, to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2024. The Secretarial Auditor has submitted their report which is appended to this Report as Annexure V. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer.

The Auditors certificate confirming compliance with conditions of corporate governance as stipulated under Listing Regulations, for financial year 2023-24 is enclosed to the Directors Report.

AUDIT COMMITTEE :

The Company has an Audit Committee pursuant to the requirements of the Act read with the Rules framed thereunder and LODR. Powers and role of the Audit Committee are included in Corporate Governance Report forming part of this report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The details of all Committees and their terms of reference are set out in the Corporate Governance Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY AND INTERNAL FINANCE CONTROL ADEQUACY:

The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks in achieving key objectives of the Company. The Company has developed and implemented Risk Management Policy of the Company to identify & evaluate business risks and opportunities. This framework seeks to create transparency, minimize adverse impact on the business objectives and enhance the Companys competitive advantage.

The internal control systems are commensurate with the nature, size and complexity of the business of the Company. These are routinely tested and certified by Statutory as well as Internal Auditors.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

There is no change in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, during the financial year 2023-24.

RETIREMENT BY ROTATION AND SUBSEQUENT RE-APPOINTMENT:

Shri Kunjal L. Patel (DIN:00008354), Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at this 57th AGM, pursuant to section 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rule, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force) and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment. Appropriate resolution for his reappointment is being placed for the approval of shareholders of the Company at this AGM.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In terms of Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors, to the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them in the normal course of their work, state that, in all material respects:

(a) that in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(b) that the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year 2023-24 and of the profit of the company for that period;

(c) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) that Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

(e) that internal financial controls to be followed by the company have been laid down and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively. and

(f) that proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws are in place and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Independent Directors hold office for a fixed term and are not liable to retire by rotation.

Each Independent Director has given written declaration to the Company confirming that he/she meets the criteria of independence as mentioned under Section 149(6) of the Act and regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations. The Independent Directors have also submitted a declaration that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence, pursuant to Regulation 25 of the Listing Regulations.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

During the financial year under review, four Meetings of the Board of Directors were held. The details of the attendance of Directors at the Board Meetings are mentioned in the report on the Corporate Governance annexed hereto.

POLICY ON APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS:

The Policy of the Company on Directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters provided under sub-section (3) of section 178, is appended as Annexure - VI to this Report. The Policy has been posted on the website of the Company (http://www.voltamptransformers.com/ pdf/nomination_remuneration_policy.pdf)

ANNUAL EVALUATION BY THE BOARD:

The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of Board including the individual Directors are based on certain key measures, viz. Attendance of Board Meetings and the Committee Meetings, qualitative contribution in deliberations on agenda items, long term view in the inputs regarding development and sustainability of the Company and consideration of shareholders and other stakeholders interests.

The evaluation involves Self-Evaluation by the Board Member and subsequently assessment by the Board of Directors. A member of the Board does not participate in the discussion of his / her evaluation. The Board of Directors has expressed their satisfaction to the evaluation process.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

There are no guarantees and securities given in respect of which provision of Section 186 of the Act are applicable. Provision of Section 186 in respect of loans and advances given and investment made have been complied with by the Company. Details of the same is available in notes to the financial statements.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES REFERRED TO IN SECTION 188(1):

There are no contracts or arrangements entered into with related parties fall under the scope of section 188(1) of the Companies Act 2013, except payment of managerial remuneration to Managing Directors.

Further, the policy on Related Party Transactions duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company has been posted on the website of the Company. (http://www.voltamptransformers.com/pdf/related_party_transactions_policy.pdf).

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee is constituted by the Board of Directors, pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and CSR policy has also been framed by the Board as per the said Section and the Rules made thereunder. The Policy on CSR has been posted on the website of the Company (http://www.voltamptransformers.com/pdf/ corporate_social_responsibility_policy.pdf).

The details about initiatives taken by the Company on Corporate Social Responsibility during the year is appended at Annexure - VII of the report.

ANNUAL RETURN:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 92(3) of the Act, Annual Return of the Company can be accessed at https:// www.voltamptransformer.com/index.php/dashboard/others.

VIGIL MECHANISM /WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Whistle Blower Policy (Vigil Mechanism) was constituted by the Board of Directors, pursuant to Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, to report genuine concerns of Directors and Employees. The Policy has been posted on the website of the Company https:// www.voltamptransformers.com/index.php/dashboard/policies. Further, we affirmed that no personnel have been denied access to the Audit Committee.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder. Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. During the year under review, no complaints were reported to the Board.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY & SUSTAINABILITY REPORT:

As stipulated under the listing Regulations, the Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report describing the initiatives taken by the Company from an environmental, social and governance perspective is attached in the format prescribed as Annexure VIII and forms integral part of the Annual Report.

SECERETARIAL STANDARD:

The Company comply with all applicable secretarial standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

APPRECIATION AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Yoour Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the continued support & co-operation extended during the year by the Companys customers, business associates, vendors, bankers, investors, Govt. authorities & other Stakeholders. The Board also expresses its appreciation towards the contribution made by all the Employees of the Company.