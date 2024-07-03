iifl-logo-icon 1
Igarashi Motors India Ltd Share Price

681.85
(-6.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open727.25
  • Day's High732
  • 52 Wk High848.95
  • Prev. Close727.25
  • Day's Low676
  • 52 Wk Low 402
  • Turnover (lac)409.22
  • P/E101.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value147.08
  • EPS7.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,146.13
  • Div. Yield0.14
Igarashi Motors India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

727.25

Prev. Close

727.25

Turnover(Lac.)

409.22

Day's High

732

Day's Low

676

52 Week's High

848.95

52 Week's Low

402

Book Value

147.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,146.13

P/E

101.04

EPS

7.19

Divi. Yield

0.14

Igarashi Motors India Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 31 Jul, 2024

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Igarashi Motors India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Igarashi Motors India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.54%

Foreign: 20.53%

Indian: 54.46%

Non-Promoter- 2.63%

Institutions: 2.63%

Non-Institutions: 22.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Igarashi Motors India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.48

31.48

31.48

31.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

415.51

408.06

406.81

407.84

Net Worth

446.99

439.54

438.29

439.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

556.4

532.86

534.39

458.44

yoy growth (%)

4.41

-0.28

16.56

-11.23

Raw materials

-368.18

-320.3

-313.14

-265.06

As % of sales

66.17

60.11

58.59

57.81

Employee costs

-49.43

-46.14

-51.52

-31.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.31

32.44

32.45

102.11

Depreciation

-44.47

-44.68

-42.53

-24.65

Tax paid

-1.12

-6.82

-2.54

-35.84

Working capital

-28.63

44.73

-8.95

69.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.41

-0.28

16.56

-11.23

Op profit growth

-37.1

-4.67

-24.31

-15.32

EBIT growth

-77.05

-16.98

-55.28

-10.13

Net profit growth

-95.35

-14.33

-54.87

-12

Igarashi Motors India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Igarashi Motors India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P Dinakara Babu

Managing Director

R Chandrasekaran

Independent Director

Vinodhini Sendhil Manian

Independent Director

L Ramkumar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Hemant Nerurkar

Chairman Emeritus

K K Nohria

Non Executive Director

Haruo Igarashi

Non Executive Director

Thomas Francis Mckeough

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Igarashi Motors India Ltd

Summary

Igarashi Motors India Limited incorporated in January, 1992 is primarily engaged in the manufacture of micro motors and its accessories mainly for the automotive sector. The company came out with a Rs 2.77-cr public issue in Jan.94 to part-finance a 100% EOU to manufacture permanent magnet DC micro motors. Total project cost was at Rs 10 cr. During 1997-98, the company has expanded capacity of Rotors by 1.5 million nos there by taking the capacity to 3.5 million nos and then to 6 million nos in 1998-99. The company was certified QS 9000 in November 1998 and the Quality System has been upgraded to conform to the latest edition of QS 9000 with effect from January 2000. During 2002-03 Crompton Greaves Limited have divested their holding in favour of Igarashi Electric Works. Since Igarashi Electric Works(HK) ltd have acquired 30,99,993 equity shares of CG Capital & Investments Ltd, the Board has decided to change the name of the company and the Registrar have approved Igarashi Motors India Limited as the new name.The company is examining the possibility of spinning off its non motor business into a focused JV with Igarshi Electric Works, Japan.During the year 2007-08, Company had promoted a Joint Venture viz., Bosch Electrical Drives India Private Limited in India along with Robert Bosch GmbH, Germany for developing, manufacturing and selling DC Motors and Systems for Wiper, HVAC, Engine Cooling and Window lift applications for the fast growing Indian automotive market. It divest
Company FAQs

What is the Igarashi Motors India Ltd share price today?

The Igarashi Motors India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹681.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Igarashi Motors India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Igarashi Motors India Ltd is ₹2146.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Igarashi Motors India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Igarashi Motors India Ltd is 101.04 and 4.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Igarashi Motors India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Igarashi Motors India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Igarashi Motors India Ltd is ₹402 and ₹848.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Igarashi Motors India Ltd?

Igarashi Motors India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.51%, 3 Years at 13.19%, 1 Year at 38.89%, 6 Month at 46.21%, 3 Month at 13.59% and 1 Month at -11.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Igarashi Motors India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Igarashi Motors India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 2.64 %
Public - 22.36 %

