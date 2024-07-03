Summary

Igarashi Motors India Limited incorporated in January, 1992 is primarily engaged in the manufacture of micro motors and its accessories mainly for the automotive sector. The company came out with a Rs 2.77-cr public issue in Jan.94 to part-finance a 100% EOU to manufacture permanent magnet DC micro motors. Total project cost was at Rs 10 cr. During 1997-98, the company has expanded capacity of Rotors by 1.5 million nos there by taking the capacity to 3.5 million nos and then to 6 million nos in 1998-99. The company was certified QS 9000 in November 1998 and the Quality System has been upgraded to conform to the latest edition of QS 9000 with effect from January 2000. During 2002-03 Crompton Greaves Limited have divested their holding in favour of Igarashi Electric Works. Since Igarashi Electric Works(HK) ltd have acquired 30,99,993 equity shares of CG Capital & Investments Ltd, the Board has decided to change the name of the company and the Registrar have approved Igarashi Motors India Limited as the new name.The company is examining the possibility of spinning off its non motor business into a focused JV with Igarshi Electric Works, Japan.During the year 2007-08, Company had promoted a Joint Venture viz., Bosch Electrical Drives India Private Limited in India along with Robert Bosch GmbH, Germany for developing, manufacturing and selling DC Motors and Systems for Wiper, HVAC, Engine Cooling and Window lift applications for the fast growing Indian automotive market. It divest

Read More