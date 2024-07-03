Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹727.25
Prev. Close₹727.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹409.22
Day's High₹732
Day's Low₹676
52 Week's High₹848.95
52 Week's Low₹402
Book Value₹147.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,146.13
P/E101.04
EPS7.19
Divi. Yield0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.48
31.48
31.48
31.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
415.51
408.06
406.81
407.84
Net Worth
446.99
439.54
438.29
439.32
Minority Interest
Revenue
556.4
532.86
534.39
458.44
yoy growth (%)
4.41
-0.28
16.56
-11.23
Raw materials
-368.18
-320.3
-313.14
-265.06
As % of sales
66.17
60.11
58.59
57.81
Employee costs
-49.43
-46.14
-51.52
-31.17
Profit before tax
2.31
32.44
32.45
102.11
Depreciation
-44.47
-44.68
-42.53
-24.65
Tax paid
-1.12
-6.82
-2.54
-35.84
Working capital
-28.63
44.73
-8.95
69.96
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.41
-0.28
16.56
-11.23
Op profit growth
-37.1
-4.67
-24.31
-15.32
EBIT growth
-77.05
-16.98
-55.28
-10.13
Net profit growth
-95.35
-14.33
-54.87
-12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P Dinakara Babu
Managing Director
R Chandrasekaran
Independent Director
Vinodhini Sendhil Manian
Independent Director
L Ramkumar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Hemant Nerurkar
Chairman Emeritus
K K Nohria
Non Executive Director
Haruo Igarashi
Non Executive Director
Thomas Francis Mckeough
Reports by Igarashi Motors India Ltd
Summary
Igarashi Motors India Limited incorporated in January, 1992 is primarily engaged in the manufacture of micro motors and its accessories mainly for the automotive sector. The company came out with a Rs 2.77-cr public issue in Jan.94 to part-finance a 100% EOU to manufacture permanent magnet DC micro motors. Total project cost was at Rs 10 cr. During 1997-98, the company has expanded capacity of Rotors by 1.5 million nos there by taking the capacity to 3.5 million nos and then to 6 million nos in 1998-99. The company was certified QS 9000 in November 1998 and the Quality System has been upgraded to conform to the latest edition of QS 9000 with effect from January 2000. During 2002-03 Crompton Greaves Limited have divested their holding in favour of Igarashi Electric Works. Since Igarashi Electric Works(HK) ltd have acquired 30,99,993 equity shares of CG Capital & Investments Ltd, the Board has decided to change the name of the company and the Registrar have approved Igarashi Motors India Limited as the new name.The company is examining the possibility of spinning off its non motor business into a focused JV with Igarshi Electric Works, Japan.During the year 2007-08, Company had promoted a Joint Venture viz., Bosch Electrical Drives India Private Limited in India along with Robert Bosch GmbH, Germany for developing, manufacturing and selling DC Motors and Systems for Wiper, HVAC, Engine Cooling and Window lift applications for the fast growing Indian automotive market. It divest
Read More
The Igarashi Motors India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹681.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Igarashi Motors India Ltd is ₹2146.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Igarashi Motors India Ltd is 101.04 and 4.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Igarashi Motors India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Igarashi Motors India Ltd is ₹402 and ₹848.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Igarashi Motors India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.51%, 3 Years at 13.19%, 1 Year at 38.89%, 6 Month at 46.21%, 3 Month at 13.59% and 1 Month at -11.84%.
