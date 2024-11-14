Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

IGARASHI MOTORS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This has reference to above listing Regulations clause we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 for considering the Unaudited Financial Results as per IndAS format for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Further kindly note that pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the window closure for trading by Designed Persons shall end on November 16 2024 i.e after 48 hours of the declaration of financial results for the Company on November 14 2024. Submission of un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

IGARASHI MOTORS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This has reference to above listing Regulations clause we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 08 2024 for considering the Unaudited Financial Results as per IndAS format for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Further kindly note that pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the window closure for trading by Designed Persons already commenced on July 01 2024 and shall end on August 10 2024 i.e after 48 hours of the declaration of financial results of the Company on August 08 2024. Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the first Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 10 May 2024

IGARASHI MOTORS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 as per IndAS format and Proposal to recommend dividend if any on equity shares for the financial year 2023- 24. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, and Board recommended dividend for the year 2023-24 Aapproved the following matters: 1. Approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Recommended final Dividend of Rs. 1/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend shall be paid/dispatched within 30 days after AGM; 3. Annual General Meeting The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, August 09, 2024 at 10.00 A.M (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. 4. Approved the Appointment of Cost Auditor for the FY24-25 for BLDC Unit (Domestic Unit). (Brief profile attached as Annexure -I) 5. Approved the Appointment of Internal Auditor for the FY24-25 & FY25-26 (Brief profile attached as Annexure -II) The Board Meeting commenced at 12:30 P.M (IST) and concluded at 02:05 P.M (IST (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024