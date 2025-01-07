Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
556.4
532.86
534.39
458.44
yoy growth (%)
4.41
-0.28
16.56
-11.23
Raw materials
-368.18
-320.3
-313.14
-265.06
As % of sales
66.17
60.11
58.59
57.81
Employee costs
-49.43
-46.14
-51.52
-31.17
As % of sales
8.88
8.66
9.64
6.8
Other costs
-92.38
-92.62
-92.32
-59.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.6
17.38
17.27
13.07
Operating profit
46.4
73.77
77.39
102.26
OPM
8.33
13.84
14.48
22.3
Depreciation
-44.47
-44.68
-42.53
-24.65
Interest expense
-6.55
-6.18
-14.08
-1.96
Other income
6.93
9.53
11.67
26.47
Profit before tax
2.31
32.44
32.45
102.11
Taxes
-1.12
-6.82
-2.54
-35.84
Tax rate
-48.57
-21.04
-7.84
-35.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.18
25.62
29.9
66.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.19
25.62
29.9
66.27
yoy growth (%)
-95.35
-14.33
-54.87
-12
NPM
0.21
4.8
5.59
14.45
