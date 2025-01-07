iifl-logo-icon 1
Igarashi Motors India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

708
(3.84%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

556.4

532.86

534.39

458.44

yoy growth (%)

4.41

-0.28

16.56

-11.23

Raw materials

-368.18

-320.3

-313.14

-265.06

As % of sales

66.17

60.11

58.59

57.81

Employee costs

-49.43

-46.14

-51.52

-31.17

As % of sales

8.88

8.66

9.64

6.8

Other costs

-92.38

-92.62

-92.32

-59.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.6

17.38

17.27

13.07

Operating profit

46.4

73.77

77.39

102.26

OPM

8.33

13.84

14.48

22.3

Depreciation

-44.47

-44.68

-42.53

-24.65

Interest expense

-6.55

-6.18

-14.08

-1.96

Other income

6.93

9.53

11.67

26.47

Profit before tax

2.31

32.44

32.45

102.11

Taxes

-1.12

-6.82

-2.54

-35.84

Tax rate

-48.57

-21.04

-7.84

-35.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.18

25.62

29.9

66.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.19

25.62

29.9

66.27

yoy growth (%)

-95.35

-14.33

-54.87

-12

NPM

0.21

4.8

5.59

14.45

