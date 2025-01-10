Igarashi Motors India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.48
31.48
31.48
31.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
415.51
408.06
406.81
407.84
Net Worth
446.99
439.54
438.29
439.32
Minority Interest
Debt
138.09
120.78
100.31
95.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
22.94
23.18
23.98
21.47
Total Liabilities
608.02
583.5
562.58
555.91
Fixed Assets
401.09
391.22
388.73
379.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.86
17.37
20.87
0.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.32
3.29
3.22
2.82
Networking Capital
184.18
166.23
143.11
159.63
Inventories
113.2
108.6
81.96
101.16
Inventory Days
53.76
69.29
Sundry Debtors
207.39
175.54
134.71
167.08
Debtor Days
88.36
114.44
Other Current Assets
31.5
28.12
43.72
38.08
Sundry Creditors
-143.83
-116.08
-96.35
-125.92
Creditor Days
63.2
86.25
Other Current Liabilities
-24.08
-29.95
-20.93
-20.77
Cash
4.56
5.38
6.63
13.48
Total Assets
608.01
583.49
562.56
555.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.