Igarashi Motors India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

681.85
(-6.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Igarashi Motors India Ltd

Igarashi Motors FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.31

32.44

32.45

102.11

Depreciation

-44.47

-44.68

-42.53

-24.65

Tax paid

-1.12

-6.82

-2.54

-35.84

Working capital

-28.63

44.73

-8.95

69.96

Other operating items

Operating

-71.91

25.66

-21.57

111.57

Capital expenditure

53.11

16.32

148.66

210.6

Free cash flow

-18.8

41.98

127.08

322.17

Equity raised

813.46

773.59

730.5

654.81

Investing

19.97

-26.92

-22.49

-123.77

Financing

20.73

91.3

108.2

117.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

18.36

Net in cash

835.35

879.96

943.29

989.43

