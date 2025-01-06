Igarashi Motors India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.31
32.44
32.45
102.11
Depreciation
-44.47
-44.68
-42.53
-24.65
Tax paid
-1.12
-6.82
-2.54
-35.84
Working capital
-28.63
44.73
-8.95
69.96
Other operating items
Operating
-71.91
25.66
-21.57
111.57
Capital expenditure
53.11
16.32
148.66
210.6
Free cash flow
-18.8
41.98
127.08
322.17
Equity raised
813.46
773.59
730.5
654.81
Investing
19.97
-26.92
-22.49
-123.77
Financing
20.73
91.3
108.2
117.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
18.36
Net in cash
835.35
879.96
943.29
989.43
