Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,183.25
|80.28
|2,13,960.76
|774.7
|0.2
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,527.5
|79.24
|1,33,738.55
|440.45
|0.46
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
649.15
|105.29
|95,937.14
|222.57
|0.21
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
56.84
|355.5
|76,999.19
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,605.3
|85.09
|76,121.43
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.