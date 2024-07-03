Igarashi Motors India Ltd Summary

Igarashi Motors India Limited incorporated in January, 1992 is primarily engaged in the manufacture of micro motors and its accessories mainly for the automotive sector. The company came out with a Rs 2.77-cr public issue in Jan.94 to part-finance a 100% EOU to manufacture permanent magnet DC micro motors. Total project cost was at Rs 10 cr. During 1997-98, the company has expanded capacity of Rotors by 1.5 million nos there by taking the capacity to 3.5 million nos and then to 6 million nos in 1998-99. The company was certified QS 9000 in November 1998 and the Quality System has been upgraded to conform to the latest edition of QS 9000 with effect from January 2000. During 2002-03 Crompton Greaves Limited have divested their holding in favour of Igarashi Electric Works. Since Igarashi Electric Works(HK) ltd have acquired 30,99,993 equity shares of CG Capital & Investments Ltd, the Board has decided to change the name of the company and the Registrar have approved Igarashi Motors India Limited as the new name.The company is examining the possibility of spinning off its non motor business into a focused JV with Igarshi Electric Works, Japan.During the year 2007-08, Company had promoted a Joint Venture viz., Bosch Electrical Drives India Private Limited in India along with Robert Bosch GmbH, Germany for developing, manufacturing and selling DC Motors and Systems for Wiper, HVAC, Engine Cooling and Window lift applications for the fast growing Indian automotive market. It divested investments in Agile Electric Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Formerly Igarashi Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), Igarashi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. and 26% of investment in Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt. Ltd. (Formerly Igarashi Brush Cards Pvt. Ltd.). It invested an additional amount of Rs.5 crores in the Joint Venture with Bosch Electrical Drives India Pvt.Ltd. in 2008-09. During the year 2013-14, Agile Electric Sub Assembly Private Limited along with Blackstone Capital Partners (Singapore) VI FDI Three Pte. Limited and BFIP (Cayman) VI-ESC FDI Three Limited and Mr. P Mukund (Person Acting in Concert) made an open offer to acquire Companys 7,314,694 equity shares in compliance with SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 and acquired 5,834 equity shares at a Price of Rs. 65.80/- per share. On July 30,2015, Igarashi Electric Works Limited, Japan (IEWL) acquired majority stake in Agile Electric Sub Assembly Private Limited [AESPL] (Holding Company). Consequently, IEWL and Mape Securities Private Limited became New Promoters of the Company from July 30,2015 and also AESPL and Igarashi Electric Works (H.K) Limited, Hong Kong (Wholly owned subsidiary of IEWL) became part of Promoter Group. On December 16, 2015, IEWL along with Persons Acting in Concert viz., AESPL and investors issued Open Offer for acquiring 7,960,538 equity shares (26.01%) at a price of Rs. 324.60/- per share. AESPL acquired 600 equity shares tendered in open offer for a consideration of Rs. 194,760/-.During the year 2017-18, Company acquired additional space of four plots on lease from MEPZ-SEZ for setting up of manufacturing lines and warehouse & logistics operations. On April 28, 2017, Mr. P Mukund and Igarashi Motors Sales Pvt Ltd. (IMSPL) acquired 34.04% stake in Agile Electric Sub Assembly Private Limited [AESPL] (Holding Company). Consequently, Mr. P Mukund along with Persons Acting in Concert viz., AESPL and IMSPL issued Open Offer for acquiring 7,958,196 equity shares (26%) at a price of Rs 809.96/- per share to the shareholders of the Company. AESPL acquired 649,955 equity shares tendered in open offer for a consideration of Rs 526,437,551.80/- on April 17, 2018. Consequently, the Promoters & Promoter Group holding increased to 77.12% from 75%.On May 27, 2017, the Board of Directors of the Company, has approved the Scheme of Arrangement for amalgamation of Agile Electric Sub Assembly Private Limited (AESPL) with the Company. The Board of Directors approved issue of bonus equity shares only to the public shareholders of the Company pursuant to the Scheme in the interest of the public shareholders and to ensure compliance of minimum public shareholding post the merger. On September 20, 2018, Company acquired the export division of Agile Electric Sub Assembly Private Limited (AESPL) (Holding Company) for a consideration of Rs 13562 lakhs as a going concern (Slump Sale) along with all assets, liabilities and employees with effect from 01st October, 2018. Upon acquisition of Export Division of AESPL, the Board of Directors approved cancellation of ongoing process of amalgamation of AESPL with the Company as the majority of desired benefits were already been achieved.On August 28,2019, Igarashi Electric Works Ltd, Japan (Promoter) [IGJ along with Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt Ltd (Promoter Group & Holding Company) [AESPL] acquired 21.15% stake in the Company held by Mr. P Mukund (Promoter) as inter-se transfer of shares between Promoters. Despite of this transaction, Promoter & Promoter Group continues to hold 75% stake in the Company. Also IGJ increased its stake to 91.35% from 56.84% in AESPL by acquiring stake from Mr. P Mukund and Igarashi Motors Sales Pvt Ltd.During the year 2020-21, Company disinvested entire 9.20% stake held in Bosch Electrical Drives India Private Limited (BEDPL) in favour of Robert Bosch Investment Netherland B.V, Netherlands. On April 07, 2021, Company had received Sale Consideration of Rs 33.70 Lakhs.