|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, and Board recommended dividend for the year 2023-24 The Board of Directors has recommended dividend Rs. 1 /- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of Members at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting. The dividend shall be paid/dispatched within 30 days after date of the Annual General Meeting. Intimation of Record Date (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)
