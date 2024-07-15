iifl-logo-icon 1
Igarashi Motors India Ltd Dividend

664.2
(-2.01%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:34:59 AM

Igarashi Motors CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend23 May 202431 Jul 202431 Jul 2024110Final
Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, and Board recommended dividend for the year 2023-24 The Board of Directors has recommended dividend Rs. 1 /- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of Members at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting. The dividend shall be paid/dispatched within 30 days after date of the Annual General Meeting. Intimation of Record Date (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)

