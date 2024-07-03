iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Modison Ltd Share Price

176.25
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open183
  • Day's High189.13
  • 52 Wk High232.8
  • Prev. Close185.05
  • Day's Low176.11
  • 52 Wk Low 97.2
  • Turnover (lac)96.25
  • P/E29.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value65.54
  • EPS6.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)571.93
  • Div. Yield1.9
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Modison Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

183

Prev. Close

185.05

Turnover(Lac.)

96.25

Day's High

189.13

Day's Low

176.11

52 Week's High

232.8

52 Week's Low

97.2

Book Value

65.54

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

571.93

P/E

29.5

EPS

6.25

Divi. Yield

1.9

Modison Ltd Corporate Action

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 23 Jul, 2024

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Modison Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Modison Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.11%

Non-Promoter- 0.53%

Institutions: 0.53%

Non-Institutions: 47.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Modison Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.25

3.25

3.25

3.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

200.11

183.82

172.52

161.32

Net Worth

203.36

187.07

175.77

164.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

339.52

292.11

219.26

201.17

yoy growth (%)

16.23

33.22

8.99

5.48

Raw materials

-265.83

-211.42

-151.82

-138.84

As % of sales

78.29

72.37

69.24

69.01

Employee costs

-18.6

-16.63

-16.39

-12.82

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

23.31

33.38

21.67

20.45

Depreciation

-6.6

-6.07

-6.17

-6.28

Tax paid

-5.16

-7.37

-3.74

-7.1

Working capital

12.02

3.02

24.43

5.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.23

33.22

8.99

5.48

Op profit growth

-24.2

48.51

-0.58

-12.79

EBIT growth

-28.41

49.78

6.06

-11.72

Net profit growth

-34.82

48.42

-7.86

15.03

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

404.56

334.71

339.53

292.11

219.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

404.56

334.71

339.53

292.11

219.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.29

1.51

1.67

1.54

2.92

View Annually Results

Modison Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Modison Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

G L Modi

Joint Managing Director

Rajkumar Modi

Joint Managing Director

Kumar Jay Modi

Independent Director

Ashok Jatia

Chairman & Independent Directo

Jayant G Kulkarni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reema Solanki

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Modison Ltd

Summary

Modison Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Modison Metals Limited as a trading unit in 1965, by Mr. G.L. Modi, to deal in tool steels and export of engineering and general merchandise. Later, the name of the Company was changed from Modison Metals Limited to Modison Limited, pursuant to the fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 22nd July, 2022. The Company is a leadingmanufacturer of Electrical contacts in all the three segments, LV, MV & HV. It operates in two business segments: Electrical Contacts and Silver Flatware. It manufactures electrical contacts for low, medium, high and extra high voltage switchgears. Silver Flatware is the other product manufactured by the Company. Presently, the Modison Group has plants at two locations in Western India, viz. Vapi and Silvassa.A decade later in 1975, Mr. G.L. Modi established the first manufacturing facility in Mumbai, for refining of silver and started exporting large quantities of refined silver to renowned bankers and dealers in Europe and U.S.A. MODISON was instrumental in establishing 999 Good Delivery Silver Bars in India for bullion trading.Within two years after starting silver refining, the companys founder realized the vast potential for Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for switchgear industry and thus facilities were added to manufacture silver and silver alloy wires, plates, strips and solid/ bitmetal contacts. This was the beginning of Modisons contacts manufacturing at Mumbai. The company s
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Modison Ltd share price today?

The Modison Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹176.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Modison Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modison Ltd is ₹571.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Modison Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Modison Ltd is 29.5 and 2.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Modison Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modison Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modison Ltd is ₹97.2 and ₹232.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Modison Ltd?

Modison Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.19%, 3 Years at 29.55%, 1 Year at 36.72%, 6 Month at 44.01%, 3 Month at -6.40% and 1 Month at 5.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Modison Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Modison Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.11 %
Institutions - 0.53 %
Public - 47.35 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Modison Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.