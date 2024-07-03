SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹183
Prev. Close₹185.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹96.25
Day's High₹189.13
Day's Low₹176.11
52 Week's High₹232.8
52 Week's Low₹97.2
Book Value₹65.54
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)571.93
P/E29.5
EPS6.25
Divi. Yield1.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
200.11
183.82
172.52
161.32
Net Worth
203.36
187.07
175.77
164.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
339.52
292.11
219.26
201.17
yoy growth (%)
16.23
33.22
8.99
5.48
Raw materials
-265.83
-211.42
-151.82
-138.84
As % of sales
78.29
72.37
69.24
69.01
Employee costs
-18.6
-16.63
-16.39
-12.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
23.31
33.38
21.67
20.45
Depreciation
-6.6
-6.07
-6.17
-6.28
Tax paid
-5.16
-7.37
-3.74
-7.1
Working capital
12.02
3.02
24.43
5.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.23
33.22
8.99
5.48
Op profit growth
-24.2
48.51
-0.58
-12.79
EBIT growth
-28.41
49.78
6.06
-11.72
Net profit growth
-34.82
48.42
-7.86
15.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
404.56
334.71
339.53
292.11
219.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
404.56
334.71
339.53
292.11
219.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.29
1.51
1.67
1.54
2.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
G L Modi
Joint Managing Director
Rajkumar Modi
Joint Managing Director
Kumar Jay Modi
Independent Director
Ashok Jatia
Chairman & Independent Directo
Jayant G Kulkarni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reema Solanki
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Modison Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Modison Metals Limited as a trading unit in 1965, by Mr. G.L. Modi, to deal in tool steels and export of engineering and general merchandise. Later, the name of the Company was changed from Modison Metals Limited to Modison Limited, pursuant to the fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 22nd July, 2022. The Company is a leadingmanufacturer of Electrical contacts in all the three segments, LV, MV & HV. It operates in two business segments: Electrical Contacts and Silver Flatware. It manufactures electrical contacts for low, medium, high and extra high voltage switchgears. Silver Flatware is the other product manufactured by the Company. Presently, the Modison Group has plants at two locations in Western India, viz. Vapi and Silvassa.A decade later in 1975, Mr. G.L. Modi established the first manufacturing facility in Mumbai, for refining of silver and started exporting large quantities of refined silver to renowned bankers and dealers in Europe and U.S.A. MODISON was instrumental in establishing 999 Good Delivery Silver Bars in India for bullion trading.Within two years after starting silver refining, the companys founder realized the vast potential for Electrical Contacts and Contact Materials for switchgear industry and thus facilities were added to manufacture silver and silver alloy wires, plates, strips and solid/ bitmetal contacts. This was the beginning of Modisons contacts manufacturing at Mumbai. The company s
The Modison Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹176.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modison Ltd is ₹571.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Modison Ltd is 29.5 and 2.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modison Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modison Ltd is ₹97.2 and ₹232.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Modison Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.19%, 3 Years at 29.55%, 1 Year at 36.72%, 6 Month at 44.01%, 3 Month at -6.40% and 1 Month at 5.35%.
