Modison Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.25
3.25
3.25
3.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
200.11
183.82
172.52
161.32
Net Worth
203.36
187.07
175.77
164.57
Minority Interest
Debt
31.71
5
17.42
11.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.35
5.34
5.54
5.69
Total Liabilities
240.42
197.41
198.73
181.82
Fixed Assets
88.98
78.89
72.86
65.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.82
1.78
1.75
1.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.55
2.17
1.17
1.03
Networking Capital
147.1
113.49
118.62
113.23
Inventories
96.11
78.52
65.37
59.95
Inventory Days
70.27
74.9
Sundry Debtors
66.2
52.74
57.94
59.97
Debtor Days
62.28
74.93
Other Current Assets
17.14
8.51
11.97
15.07
Sundry Creditors
-11.16
-9.52
-6.98
-6.11
Creditor Days
7.5
7.63
Other Current Liabilities
-21.19
-16.76
-9.68
-15.65
Cash
0.97
1.07
4.32
0.41
Total Assets
240.42
197.4
198.72
181.82
