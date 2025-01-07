Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
339.52
292.11
219.26
201.17
yoy growth (%)
16.23
33.22
8.99
5.48
Raw materials
-265.83
-211.42
-151.82
-138.84
As % of sales
78.29
72.37
69.24
69.01
Employee costs
-18.6
-16.63
-16.39
-12.82
As % of sales
5.48
5.69
7.47
6.37
Other costs
-24.77
-24.06
-24.11
-22.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.29
8.23
10.99
11.14
Operating profit
30.31
39.98
26.92
27.08
OPM
8.92
13.68
12.28
13.46
Depreciation
-6.6
-6.07
-6.17
-6.28
Interest expense
-2.04
-2.04
-1.98
-1.85
Other income
1.66
1.52
2.91
1.5
Profit before tax
23.31
33.38
21.67
20.45
Taxes
-5.16
-7.37
-3.74
-7.1
Tax rate
-22.13
-22.07
-17.26
-34.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
18.15
26.01
17.93
13.34
Exceptional items
-3.53
-3.58
-2.81
3.05
Net profit
14.61
22.43
15.11
16.4
yoy growth (%)
-34.82
48.42
-7.86
15.03
NPM
4.3
7.67
6.89
8.15
