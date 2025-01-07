iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Modison Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

181.44
(2.69%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:19:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Modison Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

339.52

292.11

219.26

201.17

yoy growth (%)

16.23

33.22

8.99

5.48

Raw materials

-265.83

-211.42

-151.82

-138.84

As % of sales

78.29

72.37

69.24

69.01

Employee costs

-18.6

-16.63

-16.39

-12.82

As % of sales

5.48

5.69

7.47

6.37

Other costs

-24.77

-24.06

-24.11

-22.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.29

8.23

10.99

11.14

Operating profit

30.31

39.98

26.92

27.08

OPM

8.92

13.68

12.28

13.46

Depreciation

-6.6

-6.07

-6.17

-6.28

Interest expense

-2.04

-2.04

-1.98

-1.85

Other income

1.66

1.52

2.91

1.5

Profit before tax

23.31

33.38

21.67

20.45

Taxes

-5.16

-7.37

-3.74

-7.1

Tax rate

-22.13

-22.07

-17.26

-34.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

18.15

26.01

17.93

13.34

Exceptional items

-3.53

-3.58

-2.81

3.05

Net profit

14.61

22.43

15.11

16.4

yoy growth (%)

-34.82

48.42

-7.86

15.03

NPM

4.3

7.67

6.89

8.15

Modison : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Modison Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.